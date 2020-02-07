Chrissy Teigen is the queen of clapbacks on social media and she was back at it again this week when an internet troll attempted to say she was photoshopping her body in a recent post on Instagram.

Chrissy posted a photo of herself in black leggins with her husband, John Legend’s face on the back.

She joked in the caption, “we get … really random stuff sent to the house.” However, one internet troll took the opportunity to say that the photo was altered because her figure looked rounder than a recent photo. “Photoshopped,” the troll wrote. “Why didn’t it look like that when John was in the jacuzzi like ‘wth is that.’”

And because Chrissy Teigen doesn’t let nonsense slide, she took a brilliant swipe at the troll while denying their claims.

She responded with the epic comment, “maybe you’ve just never seen a girl in this position before but it’s good for looking like you have an ass.”

The trolls comment was initially in reference to a meme from last summer that showed John Legend with a perplexed look on his face in a hot tub.

But we are all here for Chrissy Teigen taking on the Twitter trolls, so never change.