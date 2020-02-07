Makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar along with a photo spread that included her two year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie Jenner channeled Marie Antoinette for her cover for the magazine. The 22 year-old also opened up about her personal life and gave an insight on the current status of her relationship with Travis Scott.

“We have such a great relationship, we’re like best friends,” Kylie says, “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.” Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up back in October, however they still remained on good terms with each other. The couple first started dating back in 2017 and later on had Stormi in 2018. The two were recently spotted at Disney World together for Stormi and then again at Stormi’s lavish 2nd birthday party. They named the party “Stormi World” which is a nod at Travis’ “Astro World” album and tour.

Though the two are no longer together, there still is hope that they will get back together. Kylie hopes to one day have more children but she told the magazine that she feels a lot of pressure to give Stormi another sibling. “My friends all pressure me about it,” Kylie says. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

Stormi is definitely Kylie’s world and she recently launched a Stormi collection at Kylie Cosmetics. She shared a post in January with the caption, “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant—An entire collection by Kylie Cosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter…I can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love.”

Kylie Jenner is a young mogul and is just getting started. We will most likely see more collections dedicated to Stormi in the future.