Natalie Portman Recognizes Female Directors At The Oscars

The 92 Academy Awards were held on February 9th and while the award show is wildly famous with millions of viewers, it has faced some social issues including omitting females and people of color in the nominations.

Natalie Portman had a different statement item in mind to go with her Oscars outfit. Portman wore a custom Dior cape which was embroidered with the names of some female directors who were overlooked by the Academy.

Portman was asked about her fashion choice on the red carpet. “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way.”

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

The gown featured the names of directors Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), and Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”).

The Oscars 2020 had a directing category with all-male nominees for the second year in a row. This created some backlash on social media regarding the lack of inclusivity and diversity at these types of awards shows.

The directing nominees included Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” Todd Phillips for “Joker,” Sam Mendes for “1917,” Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”