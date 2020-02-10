NYFW Color Palette: Autumn & Winter 2020-2021

It’s New York Fashion Week. And while we’re getting over the cold now, it’s time to see the trends that’ll be expected to hit the stores for Autumn and Winter next year. A report by Pantone features the top 10 colors as well as four classic neutral colors expected to populate the runaway in the designers’ collections.
The Pantone Color experts say that the Autumn/Winter 2020/2021 colors reflect our interest in desirable seasonal classics combined with personality. These are colors convey timeliness and a level of functionality and at the same time establish themselves as color statements to stand out. They encourage creativity and pragmatism – a reflection of the consumers’ changing mindset prioritizing longevity and value over color choices that are trending today and gone tomorrow.
Autumn/Winter 2020/2021 NYFW Color Palette:
It's New York Fashion Week, which means the Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report is here! Check out the top 10 colors you'll be seeing on the runway for Autumn/Winter 2020-21, plus the full gallery of images from @adobestock inspired by the top colors.
Pantone 16-1350: Amberglow
An autumnal orange that promotes self-confidence and creative self-expression.
Pantone 19-1662: Samba
A voluptuous sultry red that introduces upbeat energy.
Pantone 16-1328: Sandstone
Tied to nature and speaks of the rustic outdoors.
Pantone 19-4052: Classic Blue
An evocation of the vast and infinite evening sky opening us up to a world of possibilities.
Pantone 13-0648: Green Sheen
Optimistically rebellious. A bold acidic yellow-green shade that will always stand out.
Pantone 16-1511: Rose Tan
A gentle dusty pink that imparts a sense of composure.
Pantone 18-5338: Ultramarine Green
A deep blue-green which exudes self-assurance and poise.
Pantone 19-1337: Fired Brick
Strong and sturdy to add gravitas.
Pantone 14-1220: Peach Nougat
To embrace with its inviting warmth.
Pantone 19-2428: Magenta Purple
A hypnotic purple shade that intrigues and mesmerizes.
Autumn/Winter 2020/2021 Classics:
This season's Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report for New York A/W 20-21 features the top 10 stand out colors, as well as current takes on four seasonal classics.
Pantone 12-0713: Almond Oil
A smooth and subtle off-white shade.
Pantone 19-3940: Blue Depths
An implication of air of mystery and the unknown.
Pantone 16-3916: Sleet
Highlights the desire for longevity; a timeless gray that is dependable, solid and everlasting.
Pantone 19-0622: Military Olive
A strong and stalwart foundational green tone.