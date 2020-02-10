The 10 Best Dressed Stars At The 2020 Oscars

While the Oscars is a time to honor the best films, it’s also a time to see the best styles! See which stars brought their A-Game to the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet — from Charlize Theron, Lily Aldridge, Regina King and more!

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh looked S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G in a turquoise tiered custom Louis Vuitton gown. She wore matching heels, and put up her hair in a sleek updo.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson ruled the red carpet in a Celine sequin dress, she paired her glittering gown with a matching floor-length cape.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae looked like a Fairy God Mother in a custom crystal lacquered lamé tulle mesh evening dress. Her hood added more oomph! to her dreamy dress.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron brought Old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet in a stunning all-black classic Dior Haute Couture dress. The gown featured a high slit that showed off her sexy legs. The actress paired her outfit with a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. Valued at $5 million – no biggie.

Regina King

Regina King looked breathtaking in a pearl-pink asymmetrical Versace dress. The satin gown also featured a voluminous skirt with an extended train.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari went Old Hollywood glam in a dreamy Cinderella blue Valdrin Sahiti gown. Cavallari accessorized her dress with blinding diamond necklaces and earrings which added more glamour to her dress.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge kept it simple and sleek in an archive Ralph Lauren white dress, and Jimmy Choo heels. Her beauty look was just as glam, with a scarlet-hued lip that perfectly matched the red rose detail on her dress.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever looked nothing short of sensational in a dazzling ruby red Louis Vuitton dress. She paired her Swarovski embellished dress with $47 Aldo heels – we stan a relatable queen!

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse went all out in a gorgeous custom black, ivory and lavender Gucci gown. The dress featured a peplum ruffle detail and a deep V-neck. Ronan wore her hair pulled into an updo and opted for Gucci statement earrings.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie looked effortlessly chic on the red carpet wearing a vintage navy Chanel dress with a jewel pendant and cut-off sleeves. Margot wore her hair down and finished off her fab look with a bold red lip.