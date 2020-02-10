Here Is Why These Celebrities Couldn’t Make It to the 2020 Oscars

On Sunday some of the biggest names came together to celebrate this year’s film achievements at the 92nd Academy Awards, with notable moments that will forever live on in history taking place. And yes, there were many more noteworthy moments aside from the legendary South Korean film Parasite getting the attention that it deserves.

We watched Billie Eilish make her Academy Award debut and pay tribute to stars we’ve lost with a beautiful rendition of the Beatle’s 1965 song “Yesterday.” And with perhaps the most shocking moment of the night, we watched Eminem’s unexpected performance of his song “Lose Yourself” which got some interesting reactions from the crowd.

Taking a step back from the glitz and glam and insane performances of the night, it was pretty evident that some of our favorite stars were missing from the celebration. With everything from scheduling conflicts as an excuse, to at-home viewing preferences being in the mix, let’s take a look at some of the celebrities that didn’t make it to the 2020 Oscars.

Kendall Jenner

The model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was on the opposite side of the country. Usually a consistent attendee of the Vanity Fair Party, this year Jenner was in New York City for fashion week. The multifaceted star was photographed on Feb. 9 in Soho wearing dark sunglasses and a dark coat. Though we didn’t get another risqué ensemble featuring a high split from Jenner this year, her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner kept the tradition going by wearing amazing dresses of their own last night.

Taylor Swift

Both Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn skipped the Oscars last night. It might have something to do with the fact that Swift’s original song “Beautiful Ghosts” for Cats and Alwyn’s film Harriet didn’t make the Oscars short list. Despite this, Swift’s 2020 has had a great start as she recently celebrated the release of her Netflix documentary Miss Americana at the Sundance Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie

With Maleficent 2 nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling, some may have expected the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star to attend the 2020 Oscars and support the Disney team. As much as we’re sure she would have loved to, the actress was busy in London filming her upcoming film Marvel: The Eternals. Jolie last attended the Oscars in 2014 with ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt, and she hasn’t been seen at any major Academy Awards after-parties in years. Having no personal nominations, and film obligations abroad, it’s safe to say that Jolie may be okay with not running into her ex at an award show.

Amy Schumer

This year Schumer ditched the stress of getting ready for the event and watched the Oscars in her sweats like most of us. The comedian took to Instagram during the 92nd Academy Awards to share a photo of her, her husband Chris Fischer, and her beloved dog. In a totally relatable moment, she captioned her picture, “If you had told me this year I would again be home watching the Oscars in my sweatpants I would have believed you. #makessense.”