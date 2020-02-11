Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Moment 12-Year-Old Came Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade has always been proud and supportive of his children. Even when critics took aim at his child, who was born named Zion, Wade was clear that he would allow his child to be free in their own body.

In a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres, Wade opened up about the moment his 12-year-old came out as transgender.

“First of all me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade told Ellen Degeneres. “Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home—first named Zion… originally born a boy—came home and said ‘Hey I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’

“Me and my wife Gabrielle Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community. So internally it’s our job to one go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. My wife reached out to everyone on the cast of Pose. We just tried to figure out as much information as we can to help our child be her best self.”

You have to respect Wade’s unwavering support for his child. The support will go a long way in allowing Zaya to feel comfortable in her own skin as she continues to grow up during some of the most difficult years of your life as you try to figure out who you truly are.