Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Signs With The WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s daughter is continuing her family’s legacy by signing with the WWE. It was announced that Simone Johnson will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Simone Johnson would be the first ever 4th generation wrestler in the WWE. She comes from a family with a strong wrestling legacy. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a 10-time world champion and her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia are WWE Hall of Famers.

Dwayne Johnson wrote in an Instagram post, “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with WWE/ WWE NXT and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete.” The family recently suffered the loss of Rocky Johnson who is Dwayne’s father so the news of Simone continuing the legacy truly brings some happiness and light during this time for the family. Rocky Johnson was one the first black pro wrestlers and pushed for equality.

Simone shared in a Twitter post, “For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality – this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it.”

Dwayne Johnson along with Simone’s mother Dany Garcia are both supportive of her dreams of continuing the family legacy. Dany also posted a sweet message on Instagram saying, “It’s been the blessing of my life to watch you grow Simone Johnson & while the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn. Congrats my love ❤️on living your dream…”

