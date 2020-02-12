Aside from reality TV and multiple businesses, the Kardashian family are known for throwing the most over the top events. They definitely didn’t disappoint when Khloe Kardashian recently threw a lavish baby shower for her best friend Malika Haqq. The party included a theme of nude colors all around and giant teddy bears made of moss. The party’s guest included multiple celebrities along with family and friends.

Malika wrote in a Instagram post, “1st party thrown in my honor and I am truly floored. I couldn’t be happier that my son is the reason for this beautiful occasion.The attention to detail, overall soft textures and use of nudes was a beautiful surprise. I’m still overwhelmed with joy by this dream of a day. Special THANK YOU to my sister, my Khloe Kardashian.”

The baby shower was put together by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss. Mindy is also responsible for many of the Kardashian celebratory events. Malika’s twin sister Khadijah wrote in an Instagram post, “Mindy Weiss we’ve gotten close over the last year and I’m so thankful to call you a friend. You made Malika’s shower magical, everything you touch is gold, Thank you!”

It was also revealed who the father of Malika’s son is. Rapper O.T. Genasis is the father and also Malika’s ex-boyfriend. When she first announced her pregnancy she didn’t reveal who the father was, though many speculated that it was O.T. Genasis. They are no longer together but they have agreed to coparent. The rapper also made a post asking fans name suggestions for his future son.