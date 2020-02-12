Rebecca Black’s hit song “Friday” is officially nine years old, and wow do we feel old! The catchy banger came out in 2011 and had us all excited about the second to last day of the week. As much as we all loved “Friday,” the now nostalgic lyrics became a national joke when the song was released, and Black has recently opened up about how the song negatively affected the then 13-year-old’s life.

Now a 22-year-old pop singer, Black is doing amazing despite the immense damage the track caused her.

On the 9th anniversary of the song, Black acknowledged it with a note to her younger self, with some inspirational words for her fans.

“9 years ago today a music video for a song called ‘Friday’ was uploaded to the internet. Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world,” she wrote on Twitter.

Black’s twitter post got an overwhelming amount of positive feedback, and Black shared her gratitude in a Tweet with the following words:

okay so i just got back on twitter and i am just so blown away and confused and grateful at the messages you guys have been sending to me in response to this. i could have never imagined support like this. that you a million times i just wanna cry!! (happily!!!)

The criticism and backlash Black received back then was more traumatic than she let on

In her post, the “Anway” singer shares that at just 15 she felt depressed and alone. At 17 she endured some bullying as classmates threw food at her and her friends, and at 19 she was told by producers and songwriters what no aspiring singer would want to hear: they would never work with her.

In a 2011 TV appearance on Good Morning America, Black shared an anonymous online comment that she had received that read: “I hope you cut yourself and I hope you get an eating disorder so you’ll look pretty, and I hope you go cut and die.” As a result of comments like these Black felt cyberbullied.

Thankfully, all these things taught her to be kinder to herself and promoted self-love.

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit,” she wrote in her Twitter reflection. “You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin.”

Black was only a middle-schooler when she filmed the video that started it all

She paid a company called Ark Music Company to write her a song and film a music video to go with it. Luckily Black didn’t need to pay any actors, as the music video starred her and her friends.

In the video, Black happily sings and sways as she narrates how she goes about her Friday. Like most of us, she wakes up, eats cereal, and gets driven to school in a convertible. Totally relatable.

In response to the song, there was a flood of negative comments, and a majority of them harshly criticized Black.

Despite the negative feedback, the song was popular, and various parodies and memes were created as a result.

“It’s not that I was protecting this thing as, like, my prized most beautiful creative thing I’ve ever made in my life,” she told Buzzfeed in 2019. “But it was me. And that was my face. And that was my name people were making fun of.”

Since the release of Friday, black has worked to release her own music and stay true to herself

Speaking to Good Morning America Black stated, “The one thing that has never let me down and throughout my entire life and journey has been there for me is music.” She continued, “It has been there for me at my hardest times, and it’s been there from the worst times. Whether it be people I love to listen to or really mainly writing my own music and learning to find my voice in that world, has just, I mean, it literally like saved my life.”

Black’s latest single is the sassy song “Sweetheart.” In the song, the 22-year-old owns her sensuality as she dismisses men who prefer submissive women to more dominant ones.

“Don’t call me a sweetheart, s**t like that makes my skin crawl / Bury that girl in the backyard, betcha didn’t think I’d take you that far,” Black croons on the chorus with an eclectic melody.

“I love seeing women, especially in pop, be so unafraid to say what’s on their minds and share the experiences they’ve been going through,” Black told Billboard around the time of the song’s premiere. “Obviously this has been happening throughout our whole entertainment industry. But I have definitely felt this newer sense of empowerment.”

“Sweetheart” has a remix on the way, and we cannot wait to gush over it.

Black has come a long way since “Friday.” Fortunately, the singer accepts that it’s a major part of her past, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Same Black. Same.