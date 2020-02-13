Top 15 Best Songs To Help You Through A Breakup

It’s hard going through a breakup, especially when you and your S.O. had been together for a long time. Sometimes everything around you will remind you of them or you listen to a song and you think of them. A lot of songs are about love but even more, a lot of songs are about breakups and feeling empowered. Check out this list of 15 songs to listen to after a breakup and you’re sure to feel better.

1) “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande‘s #1 hit “thank u, next” from earlier this year is the breakup anthem we all need. She starts off by thanking four of her exes and saying that she’s f***ing grateful for them. This song is about how an ex can really be good for you and that because of them, you’ve found something better, even if you may or may not still be on good terms with them.

2) “Shout Out to My Ex” by Little Mix

This 2016 hit by British girl group Little Mix all about empowerment. It says that your ex does not make you. Your ex can never bring you down. You are amazing and you are in a great place, a better place than you were when you were with him/her. “Shout Out to My Ex” is a song about empowerment and being you and feeling confident.

3) “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

One of the first big hits for Kelly since taking home the first American Idol title, this song about moving on from an ex who broke your heart and being able to do stuff you haven’t been able to do since you started dating, it has the sense that you don’t need your ex, you can move on and feel better and not feel like you have to be dragged down by him/her.

4) “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is known for her breakup and makeup songs but “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” is a memorable one because it’s about not giving in. No matter how much they put you through or how many great memories you have, you shouldn’t feel pressured to stay with them and how it’s for the best.

4) “New Rules” by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s breakout hit is about dealing with a lingering ex when you know you should leave them. “If you run to him, you ain’t getting over him,” Dua says in the chorus about running back to him every time when you know you shouldn’t.

5) “Part Of Me” by Katy Perry

One of many singles from Katy’s “Teenage Dream” album in 2012, “Part Of Me” is a big female empowerment song all about how your ex will never take away that part of you that is amazing and breaking free of all that is bad. They will never take away that part that makes you special and empowered.

6) “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

A majority of country songs are about tractors or breaking up or making up. One of Carrie’s earliest hits, “Before He Cheats,” deals with the fallout of an ex, well, cheating. This song is empowering and about how you shouldn’t let that cheater or player get to you. That you should do something about it so he or she won’t do it again and that, “The next time he cheats it won’t be on me.” It’s an upbeat anthem that is sure to make you want to not sit around and wallow.

7) “Too Little, Too Late” by Jojo

The then-16-year-old Jojo released one of the biggest breakup anthems of the early ’00s. It’s an accurate telling of experiencing a breakup at such a young age and being tempted to go back that ex. She realizes she’s stronger without him. And you should too.

8) “Tonight I’m Getting Over You” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Moving past her “Call Me Maybe” hit, Carly Rae Jepsen released this breakup hit for her debut album in 2013. “Dancing ’til the morning with somebody new” means getting over that ex and finding someone completely new. The lyrics hit home for anyone who’s getting over someone but the upbeat tempo makes it easier to dance along to with friends.

9) “Stronger” by Britney Spears

One of the Princess of Pop’s earliest songs but undoubtedly one of her best, “Stronger” is about how your S.O. has cheated on you and though you might be scared to leave him, you know it’s time. “Stronger than yesterday, it’s nothing but a mile away. My loneliness ain’t killing me no more,” means that you may be lonelier in the relationship than out of it. You are stronger without him.

10) “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé

A list isn’t complete without Queen Bey. “Irreplaceable” is one of those songs where it makes you realize that you are better than him and that you deserve better. Tell him to pack his bags because he doesn’t deserve your love.

11) “7 Things” by Miley Cyrus

This song is famous for being about Miley’s ex, Nick Jonas, but it’s also famous for being a completely relatable song. Listing off 7 things about your ex that you hated and 7 things that you liked, with “You make me love you,” being on both of those lists, is powerful. It’s also a great way and cathartic way to get over your ex when you know you might still want to be friends with them.

12) “Miss Movin’ On” by Fifth Harmony

Before going their separate ways to go solo, Fifth Harmony released their debut single, “Miss Movin’ On” in 2013 after competing in the U.S. version of The X Factor and being eliminated after taking third place. This song is all about moving on after a heartbreak and finding something better. Being with friends and finding someone new is the recipe for moving on after a bad breakup, as well as an uptempo song.

13) “So What” by P!nk

This early hit by P!nk is a perfect example of not letting your ex get to you. Showing your ex that you’re, “all right, just fine” and showing that you don’t need him should be the way to do things. Not caring about what he/she thinks or what you’re doing. This empowering song is about being you and that you are still you after the relationship.

14) “Same Old Love” by Selena Gomez

This song is being notoriously known for being about Selena’s on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. Always going back to this one person you still love no matter what happened in your relationship, no matter what you did to them or no matter what they did to you. But you’re tired of it and you know you shouldn’t go back but you’re sick of it and you want to move on. This song reminds you that you don’t need to go back.

15) “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera

This early ’00s hit by Christina reminds you that you are a fighter. Your ex made you strong and you should thank them for that. They made you a fighter. And he or she never saw it coming.