Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going to be parents for the first time! It was announced that they are expecting their first child together and that Sophie is about 4 months along. A close source told E! News that the baby should be here by the Summer. The couple first got engaged in 2017 and posted matching Instagram posts with the captions “She said yes” and “I said yes”.

The couple got married with a surprise wedding in May 2019 in Las Vegas. It was meant to be a secret but then was accidentally uploaded to Instagram live. They then had another ceremony in France surrounded by family and friends.

Joe Jonas and the Jonas brothers currently are on tour and are due to later have a residency in Las Vegas where the couple first got married. The Jonas have made a comeback from more than six years ago and released an album called “Happiness Begins” in June 2019. A lot has changed for the group since their days as teenagers and on Disney Channel. All members of the group are now married. All of their wives recently attended the 2020 Grammys in support of their husbands performing. The group performed their songs “What A Man Gotta Do” and “Five More Minutes”. They were nominated for best pop duo/ group performance for their song “Sucker”.