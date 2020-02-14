Top 5 Best Valentine’s Day Movies On Netflix 2020

If you’re trying to avoid the crowded restaurants, movie theaters and literally everywhere else filled with couples on Valentine’s Day, maybe a night in suits you better. Whether you go through the crowds of lovers or stay in with your special someone, why not make it a movie night? Here are 5 movies available on Netflix that are fit for Valentine’s Day.

The Perfect Date

A rom-com that follows a familiar pattern but its interesting premise and amazing cast make it worthy for Valentine’s Day watching. The movie is about a high school student, played by Noah Centineo, who designs an app to market himself as the perfect date to be able to save for college. The plan starts to get complicated once he starts catching feelings for someone.

Falling Inn Love

A fresh film that was released in August 2019 that made everyone want to pack up and move to New Zealand. Christina Milian plays an American girl who wins a New Zealand inn online and moves spontaneously to open it up. She’s helped by a handyman Jake, played by Adam Demos, and soon discovers that rural Kiwi life might’ve been everything she needed. A cliche but a cozy, feel-good option.

P.S. I Love You

A classic and a great movie to rewatch if you’ve already seen it. This film came out in 2007 and continues to be a tear-jerker with actors Gerard Butler and Hillary Swank. Swank plays Holly, a widow grieving the loss of her husband Gerry who left her a series of letters to give her strength and help her move forward after his death. It’s also a perfect time to watch this option since Variety announced that P.S. I Love You will be getting a sequel.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before & To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

This one is two movies, not one but the sequel was just newly released on Netflix February 12, so it’s tempting to binge-watch one after the other. Based on the two books in Jenny Han’s trilogy, the story follows Lara Jean Covey, a high school student whose love letters get sent to her crushes without her knowing. As another Noah Centineo movie, viewers will understand why everyone fell in love with the two main characters.

The second movie continues Lara Jean’s story, but no spoilers here. The only to be said is don’t forget Peter wasn’t the only one who received a love letter.

The Kissing Booth

Another popular Netflix film released in May 2018. Although Netflix considered it a huge success based on the number of views, critics thought otherwise. A sequel was announced last year though and will be released soon. The movie is based on the book by Beth Reekles and follows Elle, a teen who starts falling for a high school senior Noah. The complicated part? Noah is her best friend Lee’s brother. A romance vs. friendship dilemma.