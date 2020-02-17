Chaka Khan’s National Anthem Performance at NBA All-Star Game Poorly Received

It looks like we won’t be getting a break from shocking Nation Anthem performances anytime soon. Not too long after Demi Lovato’s amazing performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 2020, Chaka Khan, the legendary singer from Chicago, performed the National Anthem on Sunday night, Feb. 17, during the 2020 NBA All-Star game. Starting as a lead singer with the band Rufus, the Grammy Award-winning singer has had multiple hits throughout her career. Unfortunately, Sunday night’s performance did not live up to the star’s legacy.

Donned in what seemed to be a custom Chicago Bulls top with Michael Jordan’s retired No. 23, Khan served up the vocals that are characteristic of the singing vet.

People were not a fan of the “Like Sugar” singers rendition though. Some twitter users are even comparing it to Fergie’s infamous performance of the National Anthem at the same event in LA in 2018.

I ain’t gon say nah bad word about Chaka Khan, but they definitely in the control room like, “who’s idea was this..” #NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/zDXdIMEee3 — Marcus Cromartie (@Cromartie_M) February 17, 2020

I adore Chaka Khan. She is a living legend, but I DID NOT like that rendition of the Star Spangled Banner AT ALL. Lord help her. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UVwfMDA1d7 — TripleR 💜☃🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan sang The National Anthem at the NBA All Star Game. I like Chaka, she is a great singer but hey there r just some songs like The National Anthem u shouldn't chang the notes. " "Remember what happened after Fergie tried that" pic.twitter.com/moben4PR9i — Nails By Honey (@nailsbyhoney) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan is not the first celebrity to be criticized for their version of the National Anthem

The National Anthem may not be the easiest song to sing, and many celebrities have experienced this first hand. Let’s start with a more recent fail, Fergie’s interesting adaptation of the patriotic song. In 2018, similar to Khan, Fergie confused the crowd. Cameras panned the players and famous audience members, and it was clear they were all trying to hold in laughter during the former Black Eyed Peas singer’s jazzy, sultry version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that may have worked if executed correctly.

Though she didn’t sound terrible, at the Super Bowl in 2011, Christina Aguilera messed up the words to the National Anthem, forgetting an entire verse because she was “too in the moment”, as she confirmed on Ellen. This came as a shock, as Aguilera had performed the song a few times before.

To say the least, Khan is not alone in receiving negative feedback and criticism after performing the National Anthem.

Though the National Anthem may not have been the best time to showcase it, Chaka Khan is certainly known for her unique voice

Khan recently competed on Fox’s The Masked Singer, but her run on the show was not long, as the judges were able to quickly recognize the superstar’s voice and guess her identity, despite her being dressed as Miss Monster. All is well though, as Khan was there to simply have a good time. “It wasn’t a competition for me, it was just something new and crazy to do,” she told EW following her exit.

Despite Khan’s blunder, there were some great performances at the NBA All-Star game, including an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant by Jennifer Hudson, as well as a performance from Common, who helped the crowd celebrate Chicago’s basketball history.