Kehlani is getting very real on her new song “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” which she dropped on Soundcloud. The track appears to directly be calling out and addressing a breakup with boyfriend YG with some less than flattering words.
“Wish I didn’t check your text when you was drunk asleep/I’ve seen everything I didn’t want to see/That I needed to see/That I needed it to be/Hope you live happily ever after with the b*tch,” she sings.
Kehlani also tweeted then deleted a message saying she was single
You can check out the new track below.
Torn between crying for help
And not letting them see me sweat
But it’s certain sh*t I can’t forget
I won’t get over it easy
Sh*t makes me queasy
I am making amends with myself
Forgiving me for loving you
I took a risk loving loudly
Defended you proudly
Ignored all the signs, yeah it’s true
And, the immature me wishes that I could make it known
That you should be left alone
Don’t deserve words or thoughts from me
I can go heal on my own
And, the immature me hopes the world sees just who you are
A facade only gets you so far
And I’m bigger than you, so I can’t meet you where you are
I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition
You played the hero but you really are the villain
There ain’t a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings
You called me crazy, but it was my intuition
Used me for status and the fame and recognition
It’s f*cking crazy what they do for recognition
I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition
I’d say your name but I won’t, uh
I got to give myself credit for loving as hard as I did
I helped you fight your addiction and change your whole life
Just to find myself played in the end
Ain’t got regrets cause I’m proud that my heart was so pure
And I’m never ashamed of my love
Now I’m finding strength in the fact that your nothing to me
And I know the things I am above
And, the immature me wishes I could just runaway
To somewhere I still feel sane
‘Cause truth is I’ve been f*cking lost since that very day
And, really I’m wishing that I could just catch a break
It’s been hell every couple days
And now I’m here broken expected to carry the weight
I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition
You played the hero but you really are the villain
There ain’t a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings
You called me crazy, but it was my intuition
Used me for status and the fame and recognition
It’s f*cking crazy what they do for recognition
I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition
I’d say your name but I won’t, uh
That’s just you (That’s just you)
I always land on my feet
Bounce back getting clean and neat
Wish I didn’t check your text when you was drunk sleep
I’ve seen everything I didn’t want to see
That I needed to see
That I needed it to be
Hope you live happily ever after with the b*tch
Fly to France wine and crackers honeymoon with the b*tch
I hope you f*ck around and have the son you wanted with the b*tch
You might be so amazed after all of this (So)
Out on the table your friends and your family, even your label
Everyone love me, damn its so shameful
I kept you stable, you should be grateful
Ain’t find out sooner that you was unfaithful
Damn you’re so shameful
So f*cking shameful
Damn you’re so… f*cking ungrateful