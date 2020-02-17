Kehlani is getting very real on her new song “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” which she dropped on Soundcloud. The track appears to directly be calling out and addressing a breakup with boyfriend YG with some less than flattering words.

“Wish I didn’t check your text when you was drunk asleep/I’ve seen everything I didn’t want to see/That I needed to see/That I needed it to be/Hope you live happily ever after with the b*tch,” she sings.

Kehlani also tweeted then deleted a message saying she was single

You can check out the new track below.

Torn between crying for help

And not letting them see me sweat

But it’s certain sh*t I can’t forget

I won’t get over it easy

Sh*t makes me queasy

I am making amends with myself

Forgiving me for loving you

I took a risk loving loudly

Defended you proudly

Ignored all the signs, yeah it’s true

And, the immature me wishes that I could make it known

That you should be left alone

Don’t deserve words or thoughts from me

I can go heal on my own

And, the immature me hopes the world sees just who you are

A facade only gets you so far

And I’m bigger than you, so I can’t meet you where you are

I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition

You played the hero but you really are the villain

There ain’t a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings

You called me crazy, but it was my intuition

Used me for status and the fame and recognition

It’s f*cking crazy what they do for recognition

I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition

I’d say your name but I won’t, uh

I got to give myself credit for loving as hard as I did

I helped you fight your addiction and change your whole life

Just to find myself played in the end

Ain’t got regrets cause I’m proud that my heart was so pure

And I’m never ashamed of my love

Now I’m finding strength in the fact that your nothing to me

And I know the things I am above

And, the immature me wishes I could just runaway

To somewhere I still feel sane

‘Cause truth is I’ve been f*cking lost since that very day

And, really I’m wishing that I could just catch a break

It’s been hell every couple days

And now I’m here broken expected to carry the weight

I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition

You played the hero but you really are the villain

There ain’t a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings

You called me crazy, but it was my intuition

Used me for status and the fame and recognition

It’s f*cking crazy what they do for recognition

I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition

I’d say your name but I won’t, uh

That’s just you (That’s just you)

I always land on my feet

Bounce back getting clean and neat

Wish I didn’t check your text when you was drunk sleep

I’ve seen everything I didn’t want to see

That I needed to see

That I needed it to be

Hope you live happily ever after with the b*tch

Fly to France wine and crackers honeymoon with the b*tch

I hope you f*ck around and have the son you wanted with the b*tch

You might be so amazed after all of this (So)

Out on the table your friends and your family, even your label

Everyone love me, damn its so shameful

I kept you stable, you should be grateful

Ain’t find out sooner that you was unfaithful

Damn you’re so shameful

So f*cking shameful

Damn you’re so… f*cking ungrateful