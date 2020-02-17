The 5 Things To Know For Random Acts Of Kindness Day

February 17, 2020, not only marks a long President’s Day weekend but the day also recognizes National Random Acts of Kindness Day. While the social practice of kindness has been growing in popularity, there’s always still room for improvement. The day serves as an initiative to bring individuals, groups, and organizations to the forefront of spreading kindness.

For those who aren’t as familiar with Random Acts of Kindness Day, here are five things to keep in mind:

No act is too small: whether it’s holding open a door or just being polite, being kind can be in the shape of something small or a grand gesture. For children, a kind act could be doing chores without someone having to ask them. Kindness has no price: more recognized acts like paying for someone’s groceries or “paying it forward” at a drive-thru while very kind, are not the only ways to show kindness. There doesn’t have to be a monetary cost to kindness. You could simply volunteer at a homeless shelter, leave notes of encouragement for others or just take the time to listen to someone. Kindness is inclusive: no matter the demographics, race, or socioeconomic status, everyone should be included in the kindness. It makes us better: being kind to one another creates a stronger sense of community. It connects us and makes us see the commonalities between us. It changes people: when giving and receiving changes the chemicals in the brain to release dopamine and endorphins. It makes us more empathetic, generous in the assumptions about each other, and more selfless and humble.