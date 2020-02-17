The 5 Things To Know For Random Acts Of Kindness Day

February 17, 2020, not only marks a long President’s Day weekend but the day also recognizes National Random Acts of Kindness Day. While the social practice of kindness has been growing in popularity, there’s always still room for improvement. The day serves as an initiative to bring individuals, groups, and organizations to the forefront of spreading kindness.
💚It's #RandomActsOfKindnessDay.✔️Take action & carry out a random act of kindness for someone else. . . 😊Today why don’t you… 🔹Carry out a random act of kindness for somebody else. 🔹Note a random act of kindness someone does for you. 📣Share your #KindnessStories . . How it works❓ ✔️Simply click the random number generator button in the blog in our stories, find the corresponding act of kindness in our list, and complete it today. 💚Alternatively, pick any act of kindness from the list below to carry out or even come up with your own! Go spread kindness😊 . . 1. Call a friend that you haven’t spoken to for a while 2. Send a letter to a grandparent 3. Send flowers to a friend 4. Offer to pick up some groceries for your elderly neighbour 5. Send someone a handwritten note 6. Offer to babysit for a friend 7. Walk your friend’s dog 8. Tell your family members how much you love and appreciate them 9. Help your parents or carers with household chores 10. Help a friend get active 11. Make someone laugh 12. Offer to cook for a friend or family member 13. Make a cup of tea for a friend or family member 14. Help with a household chore at home or for a friend 15. Host an informal get together and invite your neighbours to get to know each other 16. Tell someone you know that you are proud of them 17. Tell someone you know why you are thankful for them 18. Send a motivational text to a friend who is struggling 19. Send someone you know a joke to cheer them up 20. Send someone you know a picture of a cute animal 21. Send an inspirational quote to a friend 22. Send an interesting article to a friend 23. Put a surprise note or drawing on someone’s desk . . 📱Read the blog to get the full list of 50 random acts of kindness. . . 📚Evidence shows that helping others is actually beneficial for your own mental health and wellbeing. It can help reduce stress, improve your emotional wellbeing and even benefit your physical health. . . . . . #50RandomActsOfKindness #RandomActsOfKindnessDay #RandomActsOfKindness #DoingGoodDoesYouGood #MentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthFoundation
For those who aren’t as familiar with Random Acts of Kindness Day, here are five things to keep in mind:
- No act is too small: whether it’s holding open a door or just being polite, being kind can be in the shape of something small or a grand gesture. For children, a kind act could be doing chores without someone having to ask them.
- Kindness has no price: more recognized acts like paying for someone’s groceries or “paying it forward” at a drive-thru while very kind, are not the only ways to show kindness. There doesn’t have to be a monetary cost to kindness. You could simply volunteer at a homeless shelter, leave notes of encouragement for others or just take the time to listen to someone.
- Kindness is inclusive: no matter the demographics, race, or socioeconomic status, everyone should be included in the kindness.
- It makes us better: being kind to one another creates a stronger sense of community. It connects us and makes us see the commonalities between us.
- It changes people: when giving and receiving changes the chemicals in the brain to release dopamine and endorphins. It makes us more empathetic, generous in the assumptions about each other, and more selfless and humble.