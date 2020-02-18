The 6 Best Drugstore Lipsticks Under $10 You Need ASAP

If you’re a lipstick junkie that’s ballin’ on a budget, these beautiful drugstore lipsticks are going to bless your makeup bag, and save you a tone of money. If you have your doubts about drugstore lippies, don’t worry, sis, they’ve come a long way. Thankfully, now, they’re no longer the chalk-lipsticks of the past. Today the pigments, finishes, and colors are now up to scratch.

To get you prepared for your next makeup shopping spree, we’ve picked out the best drugstore lipsticks that are sooo pigmented *Manny MUA voice*, comfortable, and won’t stain your water bottle.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Lipstick

This candy-colored twist-up lippie is, as the name suggests, creamy, and richly pigmented. The finish is not-too-shiny and not flat — it’s the perfect in-between. You can easily layer the butter lipsticks with a gloss to make your lips look extra sexy.

Walmart.com $7.99

ELF Cosmetics SRSLY Satin Lipstick

This ELF drugstore lipstick, which at first glance looks like Kim Kardashian‘s crème Lippe, is a pretty satin lipstick that leaves behind a strong color once you glide it onto your lips. This KKW lipstick dupe is also packed with a shea butter formula that won’t settle into lip lines. So you don’t need facetune to make your lips look perfectly smooth.

Ulta.com $3.00

Almay Lip Vibes Cream Lipstick

Almay’s beautifully packaged lipstick bullet twists up into a creamy, pigmented lipstick. The hydrating formula has ingredients like vitamin C, E, and shea butter that effortlessly soothes parched lips. Thanks to the extra pigmented formula, the drugstore lipstick is melt-proof so you don’t have to worry about your lipstick melting off during scorching summer days.

CVS.com $7.99

Ciaté London Glitter Flip

Time to switch up your lipstick-game from your usual nude lipstick to this pretty and fun drugstore lipstick! This glitter-matte hybrid finish won’t dry TF out of your lips and will leave your lips with the perfect amount of sparkle without looking like you dipped your lips in glitter.

Sephora.com $9.50

Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick

Reviewers love the Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick for its ultra pigment and thin liquid formula which won’t weigh down your lips even after drying down. This drugstore lipstick also won’t suck the life out of your lips, thanks to the vitamin E that will make your lips feel moisturized and comfortable.

Ulta.com $5.49