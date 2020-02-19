Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Home Invasion: Details

Up-and coming rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California. The artist whose real name was Bashar Jackson, born in Brooklyn, was 20 years old.

It’s been reported that two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into the home at around 4:30 am. The two men fired multiple shots, critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were seen fleeing on foot.

Pop Smoke posted the address of the home earlier in the day. He was showing off gift bags he had received and one had the address posted on it. Sources familiar with the surveillance video shows at least four masked men making their way into the house just 10 minutes after people inside the house locked the front doors. It’s said they didn’t turn on the house alarm which made it easier for the home invaders to enter.

Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood by ambulance where he was pronounced dead. The suspects have not been caught nor identified yet. It’s unclear if the rapper knew the suspects as well. One man was detained in handcuffs but officials determined he wasn’t involved and was released.

Several artists took to social media to share their condolences and honor the young rapper.

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

rest in peace pop smoke — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 19, 2020