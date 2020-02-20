Actress Jenna Dewan recently revealed that she is engaged to actor Steve Kazee. She made an Instagram post showing her ring with the caption, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart.” Jenna and Steve are also expecting their first child together. This would be Jenna’s second child since she has daughter with actor Channing Tatum.

A close source revealed to E! News,”Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve’s engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on.” Channing and Jenna were married from 2009 to 2018 and officially revealed on Instagram that they were separating in April 2018.

Jenna and Channing have both moved on since their marriage. Channing moved on to singer and songwriter Jessie J. Both Channing and Jenna remain to have a good relationship and are co-parenting for their daughter. Another source gave E! News more of insight by saying, “They want to keep her routine the same… Nothing is going to change in her life and she has two parents who will be very involved in everything she does.”

News about Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee dating started back in October 2018. Her divorce to Channing was officially finalized in November 2019 and she was able to legally change her name. Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are excited to welcome their child together and Channing is happy for Jenna on her new journey to marriage and a second-time mom.