Wendy Williams seriously can’t quit. She has an itch for gossip and the gift of gab. This time she’s gone way too far for redemption. Her recent comments were too harsh for viewers to stomach, and apologizing like she did for her controversial comments on gay men is not enough to forgive and forget what she’s done this time.

Recently, the talk show host made some ‘jokes’ about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, who recently passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the age of 38.

On her infamous show, The Wendy Williams Show, during her “Hot Topics” segment, Williams tried to fill the audience in on Harwick’s death that happened over the weekend.

Police reported that Harwick was killed on Saturday at her Hollywood Hills home

Police responded to reports of a woman screaming near her Hollywood Hills home on Feb. 15. At 1:16 a.m., they discovered Harwick’s body under a third-story balcony. Harwick’s roommate told police that Harwick had been attacked inside their home.

Harwick was rushed to a hospital where she died. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiners Office, Harwick “died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso.”

Harwick’s ex-boyfriend who she previously had two restraining orders on, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested in Playa Del Rey as a suspect in the case. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department say they got surveillance footage of Pursehouse entering the property and leaving after Harwick was injured. Puresehouse was held on $2 million bail and was recently released on Tuesday. His court date has been set for March 10.

Williams tried to make light of Harwick’s death and failed miserably

Williams mockingly stated that Harwick was killed “not by Drew.” As if things couldn’t get worse, Williams used Carey’s shows catchphrase: “Come on down!” in reference to Harwick’s tragic death. Followed by that she looked over and down, as if following an object with her eyes as it fell to the ground.

The audience was seriously unimpressed, and people on Twitter shared the same disappointed sentiments.

Ya'll know I HATE "cancel culture" but can someone please cancel @WendyWilliams she is truly problematic. #WendyWilliams — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) February 18, 2020

https://twitter.com/TaraW39/status/1229771833467121666

So @WendyWilliams hears that Drew Carey’s former fiancée was thrown off a balcony and later died. Her attacker was a man she’d been seeing. #WendyWilliams thought it was funny and made a joke about it. I’d like to call her a soulless harpy, but I was raised better. — Barbara Green (@oneandonlybjg) February 18, 2020

Ignoring the coldness in the room, Williams continued chatting in her usual manner. As if putting the icing on the not so sweet cake, she pronounced Harwick’s last name incorrectly before proceeding to insensitively talk about another celebrity death. She stated, and I quote, “There’s this guy. Well, there was this guy.”

Fast forward the video to 10:05 to see how this monstrosity began:

Drew Carey is completely devastated by Hawick’s death

As Carey grieves the painful loss, The Price Is Right has ceased production of the show for at least a week, and perhaps even two. The previous couple broke up in 2018, and in a statement, Carey had nothing but positive words to say about Harwick. “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” he shared. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

Harwick and Carey began dating in 2017 and got engaged, but called it off a month later.

Amie Harwick’s brother Chris has demanded an apology from Wendy Williams

Chris was not pleased with William’s comments about his sister’s homicide.

“Domestic violence is something no one should be joking about,” Chris told Fox News. “This is a difficult time for my family and for Wendy Williams to make light of this tragedy is very upsetting to us and extremely distasteful.”

He continued, “My sister worked tirelessly for domestic violence victims and women’s rights. Wendy Williams should apologize publicly to my family for her comment.”

Harwick was a marriage and family therapist who specialized in psychotherapy and sex therapy. She also authored the 2014 book The New Sex Bible for Women, published various articles about her specialty, and appeared on multiple podcasts.

Harwick will be missed dearly.