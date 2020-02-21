Anniversaries celebrate the time spent among two loved ones that care and cherish each other. Although it is not necessary, giving meaningful gifts is one special way of expressing your love. Here are 10 exceptional gifts for him that will surely make him feel loved and appreciated.

A unique design on a watch with a black face and a leather strap, complementing that “worn-in” look will totally be up his alley. Black glossy hands and stick indexes provide a touch of contrast against the warm tonal, tan leather strap. It’ll compliment all his outfits that will surely complete his look.

These sunnies are the perfect ‘cool’ gift for him during the summer. With round lenses, keyhole bridge and a roomier fit, these sunglasses also feature scratch-resistant lenses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays.

The perfect carry-on suitcase that can fit both your items for a quick weekend getaway. It also has a secure combination lock for extra protection and includes an ejectable battery that is compliant with all airline policies.

This seductive interpretation of the iconic Yves Saint Laurent white T-shirt and black jacket scent will become his favorite for the long run. Sophisticated notes of bergamot, ginger and sage are sharpened by an apple accord.

This retro suitcase turntable is so portable that he can set up anywhere around the house and play music fit for any vinyl records. There is built-in Bluetooth receiver for streaming music wirelessly to the cruiser’s dynamic full-range speakers and RCA and headphone Jack outputs.

What’s more cherishable than gathering up memorable photos of you and your loved one to create a photo album? Guarantee that you both will love to look back on throughout the years.

Although they are an investment, these Bang & Olufsen headphones will change listening to music forever. The active noise cancellation technology keeps background sounds from affecting your audio experience, and the touch interface lets you easily control volume and playback. They include a rechargeable battery and the leather material makes them super durable.

Gift him a sleek leather wallet that won’t bulk up his pockets with a bunch of cards that is never used. With this thin card case, just take what you need for the day or night and you are set to go.

A romantic getaway is the way to go on your anniversary. Book an Airbnb in a romantic cottage (for example this gorgeous one in Nashville!). Discover the charm of a tiny house in a magical setting, plus the whole pad will be to yourselves.

Gift him comfortable slides with soft mesh material for the sandal season. They will be worn to death out of comfort and love.