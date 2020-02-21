Josie Canseco’s Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Josie Dating Now?

Josie‌ ‌Canseco‌, 23, is‌ ‌a‌ ‌model‌ ‌and‌ ‌reality‌ ‌tv ‌star. ‌ In 2014, Canseco ‌starred‌ ‌in‌ ‌the YouTube produced web series, ‌Summer‌ ‌Break‌, which focused on a group of California teens and how they spent their high school summer before having to leave for college. In 2016, Canseco went on to star in the Lifetime show titled The Mother/Daughter Experiment with her mom. No stranger to the entertainment business, she is the daughter of baseball Hall of Famer, Jose Canseco and Hollywood Exes reality star, Jessica Canseco.

Canseco’s claim to fame occurred while attending Coachella in 2015. Photographer Bryan Enslava had taken pictures of Canseco and her friend, Charlotte D’Alessio, dancing at the music event. The photographs which were posted to Instagram became a viral sensation, with thousands of likes and reposts. Since then, Canseco has been working on a career in modeling. In 2016, Canseco was awarded the title of Miss June for Playboy Magazine. She has also appeared in the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated, walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and frequently works on campaigns with various fashion brands.

Mike‌ ‌Stud‌ ‌

Mike Stud and Canseco dated for 3 years. Stud attended Duke University in pursuit of becoming a professional baseball player. This dream was short-lived after an arm injury that lead to surgery. During recovery, Stud participated in a YouTube music video for College Humor. Originally filmed as a spoof, Stud ended up taking a liking to music and forming a rap career. During their time together, Canseco starred in his music videos and appeared in his TV show titled This is Mike Stud. The couple reportedly ended their relationship in 2019 on mutual terms.

‌ ‌

Brody‌ ‌Jenner‌

Canseco‌ ‌started‌ ‌dating‌ ‌Brody‌ ‌Jenner‌ ‌after‌ ‌her‌ ‌relationship‌ ‌ended‌ ‌with‌ ‌rapper‌ Mike‌ ‌Stud‌.‌ ‌No‌ ‌stranger‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌public‌ ‌eye,‌ Jenner‌ ‌is‌ ‌known‌ ‌for‌ ‌his‌ ‌role‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌MTV‌ ‌reality‌ ‌show‌ ‌The‌ ‌Hills‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌frequent‌ ‌feature‌ ‌on‌ ‌Keeping‌ ‌Up‌ ‌With‌ ‌The‌ ‌Kardashians.‌ ‌His‌ ‌relationship‌ ‌with‌ ‌Canseco‌ ‌was the‌ ‌first‌ ‌to‌ ‌follow‌ ‌his‌ ‌separation‌ ‌with‌ ‌wife,‌ ‌Kaitlynn Carter, who during this time briefly dated Miley Cyrus. The couple ended their relationship at the end of October 2019 . In recent months, Jenner has been spotted on frequent outings and at the with Wilhelmina model, Daniella Grace. However, they have yet to make things Instagram official.

Logan‌ ‌Paul‌ ‌

Most recently, Canseco has been romantically linked to Jake Paul. Canseco and the YouTube start reportedly started dating in January of 2020. The two were publicly photographed at the Miami Beach Hotel wearing matching red jackets in preparation for Paul’s boxing match with fellow Youtuber, AnEsonGib. The relationship between Paul and Canseco was brief, and they reportedly split after a month due to frustration of being used for publicity.