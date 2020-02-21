Swae Lee Launches Men’s Heels With Guiseppe Zanotti

Rapper Swae Lee officially launched a men’s shoe collaboration with designer Guiseppe Zanotti. Swae Lee is one-half of the rap sibling group Rae Sremmurd. The rapper has definitely rocked a few interesting looks and decided to create men’s heels and sneakers. “I’m not scared to be different”, the rapper said to Footwear News. The rapper recently wore a pair of heeled booties from his collection to the 2020 Grammys. This was to give a sneak peak to the world of what his collection would consist of.

In an Instagram post by the Giuseppe Zanotti brand account, they said, “Featuring a garden of roses, a sleek new logo and an unexpected mix, the limited-edition collaboration is style from the feet up.” The collection features heeled booties, loafers, and sneakers that are unique with floral prints and other embellishments on them.

Giuseppe Zanotti explained to Footwear News how he studied the rapper to understand him and his style. He said, “Swae is young. He’s the new generation. He has something different than others. It’s crazy in a good way. Sometimes absolutely opposites work.” Swae Lee who mentioned that he isn’t afraid to be different is setting new trends for the future generation. Swae said that this is only the beginning for him as a designer and that he has much more to come in the future.