The 12 Tips On How To Stay Organized For Midterm Time

Midterm season is coming up and whether you’re a college freshman or senior, we all know the struggle. Here are 12 tips for a killer midterm studying process to ace your exams.

Organize materials at least one week before the exam.

Cramming the night before will really place you in a tough spot. To help alleviate some of the test anxiety. Leave time to fully understand the concepts gone over throughout the semester.

Create your own study guide

If you organize yourself correctly, it’ll be easy to keep track of the material gone over in your classes. Making a study guide aids exam preparation.

Post-It notes!

These can be a lifesaver for exams. Scribble down whatever you need to remember, make points of important concepts, or doodle to keep up your attention span. Use different colors to differentiate info of various importance or to just keep track of things.

Flashcards!

Flashcards quiz your brain and prepare you for those testing moments where you have to be quick to be able to finish the exam on time. Just physically writing out the flashcards helps you study in itself. But if you’re short on time or are just too lazy then check out some digital flashcards like Quizlet.

Meet with your professor

If you complete your study guide, meet with your professor in their office hours to review the study guide to make sure you’re on the right track. If you have any doubts about the material it’s a good chance to clear that up too.

Turn off your cellphone

Avoid the temptation of social media. Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter won’t help you pass your exams. Of course, phones have become a staple of our society but leaving them behind while studying is probably the safest.

Form a study group

Get a group of peers together for a productive time. Gaining the perspective of others could really help in the understanding of the material. They could also help you learn some new study techniques and boost motivation.

Prioritize a normal sleep schedule

Getting seven hours of sleep every night and setting an alarm around the same time in the morning will definitely help in memorizing whatever subject you need to memorize.

Do not panic!

Relaxation is another important aspect to add to your midterm process. Anxiety tends to take over our thoughts and make us panic, don’t try and avoid that through breathing exercises. Let your mind wander for a little bit while studying, think of it as a little break for your brain.

Maintain a good diet

Between the chaos of studying for midterms, sometimes we forget to do essential things – like eating. Try and keep snacks on hand during those endless library study hours. Keep your mind energized to be able to absorb more information.

Find a good study spot

Depending on how you feel you study best. For some people it’s at a Starbucks, for others, it’s in their homes with their comfiest PJs on. Some play some light music, others need complete silence. This one is completely up to your preference.

Morning of: Eat a full meal and lightly review

Make sure to eat a full breakfast the morning of your exam and give enough time to review your notes. That doesn’t mean you cram the morning of, treat the review as a mind refresher.