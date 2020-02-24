8 Best Parties For Mardi Gras (Other Than New Orleans)

It’s time for a good old-fashioned Mardi Gras party. If your budget doesn’t stretch for a trip to New Orleans, don’t worry, there are other places buzzing with Mardi Gras celebration and lit nightlife. Here are 8 Mardi Gras parties outside of New Orleans.

Galveston, Texas

One of the largest cities in Texas and known as the Queen City of the Gulf. Today the island city community is also known for a massive Mardi Gras party. The historic center glows with lights and celebrates with lots of good music.

Lafayette, Louisiana

With the charm and friendliness of Lafayette, the community hosts two weeks of celebration open to the public that culminates in the Mardi Gras culture.

Orlando, Florida

If a kid-friendly celebration is more your thing then Universal Studios in Orlando has it covered. They throw a multitude of spectacles for over a month full of special effects and sometimes even have major musicians performing.

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mardi Gras partying is great but the Wolrd Famous Cajun Extravaganza and Gumbo Cook-Off is a celebration that ends up in your stomach. More than just food though, it has plenty of events and parades too.

Mobile, Alabama

A coast city in Alabama boasts the longest-running Carnival and Mardi Gras in the country even outdating the one in New Orleans itself. The Mobile Carnival Museum holds all the history if you need a break from dancing on the beach.

Pensacola, Florida

Party like a pirate for Madri Gras in Pensacola. Along with street dancing and champagne breakfasts, there’s also a Krewe of Lafitte Pirate Party on the big day.

San Diego, California

The Gaslamp Quarter – the heart of San Diego’s nightlife – hosts parties all throughout the Carnival and you can even go surfing as well.

St. Louis, Missouri

With events like the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball, Carnival parade for animals, a wiener dog derby and a Cajun cook-off St. Louis may be the biggest Mardi Gras celebration outside of the Big Easy.