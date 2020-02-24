Milan Fashion Week Live-Streamed Amid Fear of Coronavirus Outbreak

As they say, the show must go on. This was the case for Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani on Sunday. On Feb. 23, Armani held his Milan Fashion Week show without a physical audience to take in the amazing designs. In lieu of an audience, Armani streamed footage of the models on the catwalk online, as fears of the coronavirus began to stir on Sunday.

The Women’s FW20-21 fashion show will be held behind closed doors. This is a preventative measure decided by Mr Armani to support national efforts in safeguarding public health. Watch the live streaming at 4pm CET today on https://t.co/NWwXAxiY4f pic.twitter.com/jAKhv2YlOG — Armani (@armani) February 23, 2020

“The show will be shown behind closed doors, due to the recent developments of coronavirus in Italy, live-streamed in front of an empty teatro [theater] on the Armani website, therefore please do not attend the show this afternoon,” Armani’s fashion house said in a statement earlier Sunday. “The decision was taken to safeguard the well-being of all his invited guests by not having them attend crowded spaces.”

Mr Armani with his models at the #GiorgioArmani Women's FW20-21 fashion show. #MFW

Credits: Stefano Guindani / SGP Italia pic.twitter.com/M95tZ1Pm5R — Armani (@armani) February 23, 2020

Over 130 cases of coronavirus were reported in northern Italy

While arriving at the show on Sunday, Armani was photographed putting on a face mask as he entered the building. More than 54 cases of coronavirus popped up near Milan, and precautions were taken in order to keep potential guests of the fashion show safe. Reports state that in Italy, multiple towns have been placed under quarantine, schools have been closed, and Venice Carnival has been shut down in response to the death of three people due to the coronavirus.

Restrictions created to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Italy affect about 100,000 people, according to the country’s Civil Protection Agency.

Before his fashion show, last Friday, Armani was criticized for paralleling the way models are treated by designers to rape

“There is so much talk about women being raped, but women today are regularly ‘raped’ by designers,” the 85-year-old said. He continued, “I am thinking of certain ads where women are shown in a provocative way, half naked, and many women feel pressured into looking like that. That for me is rape. It’s unbefitting.”

Armani later recognized that his statements could have been taken the wrong way, and in a statement sent to The Independent, he stated he”can understand how today for the press” his comments may seem like “a strong statement.”

The designer added, “If I could turn back and have used another word to express that all of us designers have the duty to respect the women we design clothes for I would.”

He continued, “But I used this term, provocatively, to move things, shifting the attention to a matter that I believe is very important, and that is close to my heart.”

There seems to be a lot going on in the fashion industry as of late, but one thing is for sure, those Milan Fashion Week models slayed in their Giorgio Armani outfits.