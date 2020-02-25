Top 10 Best Leg Workouts of All Time

Say goodbye to jacket-heavy winters and breezy spring dresses- it’s officially shorts season! When people think of shorts, butts are usually the first thing to come to mind. But while everyone appreciates a good butt, they’re pretty much nothing without a pair of toned legs to match.

Chances are your legs haven’t seen the light of day recently. To help you out, here’s our list of the 10 best leg-toning exercises of all time.

1. Goblet Squats

What you’ll need: Your choice-weight (preferably a kettle-bell/dumbbell)

Why you should do them: A lot of people avoid squats because they’re afraid their legs might get bigger. This is not the way to go! Squats are an essential part of any successful workout routine. Not only do they tone the most important leg muscles- including the quads and hamstrings- but they also target other areas of the body, such as the backside and core. You’re basically killing two birds with one stone.

How to do them: Using both your hands, hold your weight to your chest. If you’re using a dumbbell, grip onto the edge of the head. If you’re using a kettle-bell, you can hold it with the bell facing either upwards or downwards. Stand with your feet about hip-width apart.

When you’re ready to begin, flex your core and push your hips back, bending your knees to lower yourself into a squat. Then, push yourself back up. Make sure you’re sinking into your heels- when you shift your weight on the balls of your feet, your knees will push past your toes and stress your joints.

Recommended sets/reps: 12-15 reps, 2-3 sets.

2. Lateral Lunges

What you’ll need: Space!

Why you should do them: Much like squats, lunges work most of the body alongside the legs. This includes the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and even the core. A lot of exercises target these areas because working these out speed up the metabolism, making them ideal for weight-loss and toning. Additionally, lunges are phenomenal for working on flexibility and balance. They’re an exercise you’ll grow to love eventually.

How to do them:

Stand with your feet around hip-width apart. Taking a breath in, step out to the right and shift your body weight over your right leg, with your right knee squatting at a 90-degree angle. Remember to keep your back upright.

Breathing out, push yourself back up, bringing your right leg back to the center in the position you started with. Continue doing this on one side until you’re finished, then switch to the other.

Recommended sets/reps: 3 sets, 10-15 on each side

3. Squat Jumps

What you’ll need: Space!

Why you should do them: Don’t think we’re done with squats just yet (though this is the last squat exercise on this list). Jump squats are especially great for the dynamic athlete. They improve both upper and lower body strength, take-off ability, and are much more intense than your average squat. If you’re into running or play a field sport that requires speed, this is an exercise for you.

How to do them: With your feet shoulder-width apart, start lowering into a squat. Bend your knees until you’re in a sitting position parallel to the ground. Once you’re ready, spring yourself upwards while lifting your arms up in the air. Try your best to keep the pace and land in the same squat position each time.

Recommended sets/reps: 3 sets of 15 reps

4. Lying Lateral Leg Raises

What you’ll need: Yoga/exercise mat

Why you should do them: The thigh area tends to be a large point of concern for a lot of people out there. If that’s you, you should definitely try doing these leg raises. They build not only your thighs, glutes, and hips, but they also improve balance.

How to do them: Lie down on your side and make sure your body is in aligned with the mat. Once you’re ready, lift your leg as high as you can upwards and lower it back down to its starting position. As soon as you finish with one side, immediately switch to the other.

These can also be done standing up, and it works essentially the same way! Make sure you’re standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and place your hands on your sides. Raise your leg as far as you can to the side, making sure your foot never touches the ground. Switch to the other side once finished.

Recommended sets/reps: 2 sets of 12-15 for each side

5. Step Ups

What you’ll need: Box/chair you can reliably step on

Why you should do them: What makes step ups, leg raises, and lunges so effective? They’re all unilateral leg exercises that allow you to train each leg independently. Because of this, you get to improve make your leg strength more symmetrical and balanced overall.

Also, if you have back problems, it would definitely be better to do these rather than squats as you don’t have to bend over that much. People often do both, but they can also easily be swapped for the other.

How to do them: Stand directly in front of your box/chair. Place a foot on top of it, making sure your hip, knee, and ankle each form 90-degree angles. Once you’re ready, push yourself up until your leg is straight. Don’t rest the other leg on the box/chair- make sure you leave it raised in the air. Continue until you’re finished with that leg and then switch.

Recommended sets/reps: 2 sets of 12-15 for each side

6. Walking Lunges

What you’ll need: Loooots of space.

Why you should do them: Walking lunges are known for being absolutely deadly. But while they definitely they test your balance (and your willpower), they’re a highly effective way to train your legs unilaterally, increase overall leg and core strength, and are overall one of the most natural leg exercises you can do.

How to do them: Walking lunges are all about motion. You’re essentially doing regular stationary lunges but adding something a bit more to them. Now, you’re using the back leg to push and the front leg to both pull you forward and stabilize you. Make sure you keep this as a flowing motion- you’re not supposed to be standing on both feet at any point during the exercise.

Recommended sets/reps: 3 sets of 2 lengths across your room

7. Bridges

What you’ll need: Yoga/exercise mat

Why you should do it: Bridges are crucial to exercising your glutes and hamstrings in general, and to an extent your thighs. Also, the bridge is great for working on hip mobility and back strengthening- making it ideal for the majority of people that sit behind a desk all day.

How to do it: Lie down on your back, knees bent at around a 45 degree angle and feet shoulder-width apart. Clenching your core and glutes, press into your heels to raise your hips upwards. Hold this position for a few seconds and lower it down afterwards.

Recommended sets/reps: 3 sets for 12-15 reps

8. Wall Sits

What you’ll need: A flat wall

Why you should do them: Despite being a static exercise, the wall sit still does a great job at training your entire lower body- especially your quads and frontal thighs. Unlike most of the exercises on this list, however, their goal isn’t so much toning as it is improving muscular endurance. What makes them even better is how easy they are to do on the go- making them perfect for even the busiest traveler.

How to do them: Lie your back against a wall wit your feet shoulder-width apart. Make sure your legs are angled at a 90-degrees, with your thighs parallel to the ground. Clench your core and keep your knees directly above your ankles, holding the position for around 30-60 seconds (or longer, if you can).

Recommended sets/reps: 3 sets of 30-60 seconds

9. Straight Donkey Leg Lifts

What you’ll need: Yoga/exercise mat

Why you should do them: Donkey leg lifts are most useful for firming the thighs, calves, and butt. Additionally, unlike most leg workouts, to actually train the upper body as well. The shoulders, arms, and core are firmed as you keep yourself stable while doing the lifting your leg up.

How to do them: Get on all fours, with your palms under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Keep your back and neck flat, your face fully facing the ground. Making sure your legs are bent at a 90-degree angle, lift your leg up towards the ceiling. Raise it up until your back begins to bend, and then lower it back down to start again. Switch to the other side once finished.

Recommended sets/reps: 2 sets of 12-15 on each side

10. Plié Squat Calf Raises

What you’ll need: Space.

Why you should do them: Originally based on the plié ballet move, they are especially intensive on toning the calves in comparison to most calf raises. Along with toning the vast majority of leg muscles, like quads and thighs, they’re best for burning fat as opposed to muscle-building (but they definitely still do the latter).

How to do them: You should be in a position similar to a sumo squat. Standing with your feet a little more than shoulder-width apart, keep your toes turned out at a 45-degree angle. Make sure to keep your back straight and your calves clenched. Raise your heels from the floor and do this at a continuous pace until complete.

Recommended sets/reps: 3 sets, 12-15 reps

Anything we missed out? Feel free to share your go-to leg workouts below!