The Voice has returned for season 18 which officially premiered on Monday, February 24. On Tuesday, the fun continued with Part 2 of the season premiere. This season, Nick Jonas joins the always entertaining cast of coaches alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

Shelton is in his 18th season as a coach, while Clarkson returns for her fifth, and Legend makes his third appearance.

To start off the competition, potential contestants take the stage for the Blind Auditions where they hope to impress the coaches in order to have one turn around. If more than one judge presses their buzzer, the contestant has the power to pick the coach of their choice. Those picked in the Blind Auditions then move on to the Battle Round of the competition.

This season’s advisors for the Battles are Dua Lipa for Team Kelly, Joe and Kevin Jonas (Jonas Brothers) for Team Nick, Ella Mai for Team Legend, and Bebe Rexha for Team Blake.

The Voice Season 18, Episode 2 Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: NBC

Season: 18

Episode: 2

Title: “The Blind Auditions, Part 1”

Host: Carson Daly

Coaches: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas

How To Watch The Voice Season 18, Episode 2 Online

Can’t catch The Voice on TV? Or you missed it last night? Don’t stress. The season premiere will be available on NBC and for the first time users of the live stream feature, you can access a 45-minute preview. Already used that service before? Just log in with your cable information to receive full access to all NBC series. Cable providers include Xfinity, Fios, DirecTV, Time Warner, etc.

Watch The Voice Season 18, Episode 2 on Mobile

The NBC app is available for download on all smartphone app stores, including Apple and Google Play. Just use your cable log-in and you can access the series as if you were watching it on the television. The live version is also available in the app but only for specific markets.