Gina Rodriguez Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Gina Dating Now?

Gina Rodriguez is an actress and producer, most known for her role as Jane Villanueva on The CW’s Jane the Virgin since 2014. She made her screen debut in 2004 in an episode of Law & Order, making small appearances over the next several years in shows like Jonny Zero, Eleventh Hour, and 10 Things I Hate About You. Her breakthrough role was in 2012 in the independent musical-drama Filly Brown, starring in the films Deepwater Horizon, Fernindad, Annihilation, Miss Bala, and the recent Netflix film Someone Great. Gina is also the voice of the title character of the Netflix reboot series of Carmen Sandiego.

The 34-year-old has made a name for herself on the big and small screens, as well as being involved in various charities and philanthropic efforts.

Keep reading to see who Gina Rodriguez has dated and if she’s dating anyone right now.

Henri Esteve (2014-2015)

Before Jane the Virgin premiered, then 30-year-old Gina started dating 26-year-old Revenge star Henri Esteve in June 2014 after meeting at a wrap party. In March 2015, Gina gushed to PEOPLE about their relationship, saying, “He’s my partner in crime and super supportive.” For their first anniversary that following June, the actress posted a photo on Instagram. “It’s you. It’s always been you. One year down, I pray for a 100 more. Happy anniversary my love,” Gina captioned.

Many speculated the two split in September after Gina was spotted at the Emmys solo. “Gina really cared for him,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE. “She is a sweet person with a prosperous career, but she has limited time, and it was just a mutual split. They are still friends and very realistic about relationships.”

Ben Schwartz (2016)

In early 2016, the Golden Globes winner briefly Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz. “She’s so happy,” a source confirmed to Us Magazine in January 2016. “She thinks he is so great and all her friends love him.” In March, rumors were going around saying the two had gotten engaged after Gina was spotted sporting a ring on her left hand that resembled an engagement ring while dining at the Little Door restaurant in LA. The two quietly broke things off not long after.

Joe LoCicero (2016-Present)

After meeting on the set of Jane the Virgin in early 2016, Gina started dating actor Joe LoCicero that following August. Joe had a guest-starring role in the episode “Chapter 39” as a Don Quixote stripper. In February 2017, the two celebrated 6 months together, with Gina posting a video of their scene together with a sweet caption reading, “Happy 6 months bubba. So happy you slid into my life.”

In July that year, the Jane the Virgin star posted a photo with her bf on her birthday on Instagram, writing, “A couple that is barefoot together stays together. I want all my birthdays with you,” while in August, she posted a sweet tribute to Twitter in honor of her beau’s birthday, writing “You are my absolute favorite person. I love you Joe. Happy birthday to my King #mce #sexiestManAlive.” Over the next year, the two would be documenting their love through social media and appearing at various events together.

Gina and Joe officially got engaged in July 2018 after two years together. The 34-year-old confirmed to PEOPLE in August after rumors began circulating around her birthday when she posted several photos of the two cozied up with a huge ring. “I am [engaged]!” Gina told PEOPLE. “He’s the best. He’s the f****** best. We’ve been engaged for like a month – I’ve kept it a secret for a while.”

On May 4, 2019, Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero officially tied the knot, surrounded by friends and family. Her new mother-in-law helped with preparations, while Jane costar Justin Baldoni and brother-in-law Michael LoCicero sang her down the aisle. In a sweet post to Instagram on May 6, the Miss Bala actress shared a video from the magical day, with the caption “To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever.”