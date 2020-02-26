Inside Huda Beauty’s New Pastels Spring Collection 2020

If Huda Kattan sets a beauty trend, it becomes official. The trend of spring 2020? Pastels. And her next makeup launch is confirming it – the Pastel Obsessions collection. Huda Beauty will be introducing a line of miniature pastel eyeshadow palettes to follow up the Neon and Nude Obsessions collections. The Pastel Obsessions collection will feature three mini palettes with nine shades each.

The collection trio features Rose, Mint, and Lilac which each contains five matte shades and three metallic shades with a velvety texture and a finish the brand describes as “jellied.” There’s also one marble design shimmery shadow that’s brand new which is Huda’s new-and-improved take on duo-chrome shadows. No matter which palette the user will find a never-ending list of ways to wear the nine versatile colors. Every shade can be worn by itself for a monochromatic look or the shades can work together to create a dynamic look.

Kattan suggests choosing one matte shade, to begin with, and building the pigment over the lid and crease of the eye. Then, swipe the palette’s marbled duo-chrome shade onto the middle of the lid in small circular motions with your finger for extra definition. If you want to step things up, you can top it off with a metallic hue.

The main thing is to have fun with the bold colors. The jelly-like formula of the shadows helps the pigment build-up and also helps in adhering the shimmer onto the skin. These palettes are the perfect introduction into spring and a great way of slowly easing yourself into bold colors for those who aren’t used to working with such colorful makeup.

The Huda Beauty Pastel Obsessions collection will be available beginning March 1 at shophudabeauty.com