It was a dream come true for reality star and business woman Kim Kardashian when she got the chance to do the cover of CR Fashion Book with her idols Cher and Naomi Campbell. Kim has always been open about her love for Cher and Naomi Campbell. She has even admitted to them being her inspiration behind many of her fashion looks.

Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos from the shoot in an Instagram post and wrote, “A whole cover with Cher!!!! Now you know Cher is my style icon of life so shooting this was a dream come true! (My other style icon Naomi was on set too!!!) What is this life! So happy to share these pics with you guys for the CR Fashion Book cover!”

In the past Kim did a shoot inspired by her icon Cher for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. She has been a long time fan an also had dressed up as Cher for Halloween in 2017.

Kim Kardashian has also given credit to Naomi Campbell for being her style icon. In an Instagram post she posed in a similar Versace slip dress worn by Naomi Campbell in the 90’s. Kim Captioned the photo “Naomi Forever”.

Kim is definitely living every young girl’s dream to get a huge opportunity to work with your icons. Her cover with Cher and Naomi Campbell includes photos of them in similar looks and they also get to open up about many causes that are important to them.