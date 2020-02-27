Whether you’re paying homage to your Irish roots or celebrating because St. Patrick’s Day is an excuse for you to drink on a Tuesday (this 2020) and eat an impressive amount of Lucky Charms – March 17 is the perfect day to have fun and wear a super extra outfit.

If you have no idea what to wear on St. Patty’s Day or it’s your first time to celebrate, before you start furiously Googling ‘What to wear for a St. Patrick’s Day party?’ I’ve got your leprechaun look covered! You can wear shamrock earrings for a subtle look or if you want to embrace the luck of the Irish, you can rock tights covered in shamrocks. Either way, I’ll make sure that you’re serving major lewks on March 17!

Clover Tights

The weather in the middle of March can be quite chilly, so to make sure that you won’t freeze on St. Patty’s Day, wear these clover printed tights underneath your skirt or dress.

Amscan tights $9.99

Shamrock Scarf

Take your St. Patrick’s Day outfit to the next level and accessorize it with this on-theme scarf. You can pair it with whatever you wear – a shirt, skirt, and dress.

Lina & Lily Clover Shamrock Print Women’s Scarf $15.99

Striped Long-Sleeve Tee

St. Patrick’s Day is the best time to pull out your white and green striped long sleeve tee. Offset your green top with black or neutral jeans to balance out your look.

HUHOT Women’s Long Sleeve Boat Neck Striped $17.99

Green Jeggings

Let’s face it, you can only get away with wearing green jeggings on St. Patrick’s Day without getting strange looks. So take advantage of this day and rock your most green knit jeggings and pair them with a matching green blazer and a leprechaun hat, and you’ve got yourself the cutest outfit.

YELETE Women’s Basic Five Pocket Stretch Jegging Tights Pants $7.19

Shamrock Brooch

If green jeggings are too overwhelming for you to wear, opt for a subtle shamrock brooch. You use it to perfectly dress up any outfit you can think of.

PinMart Green Rhinestone Shamrock $11.43

Lucky Sleeve T-shirt

Planning on doing some bar-hopping? You’ll thank yourself for dressing comfortably in an on-theme St.Patty’s Day shirt, laid back jeans and comfy sneakers.

ST. Patrick’s Day Green V-Neck Short SleeveTank $2.99

Printed Leggings

If you really want to make a statement this St. Patrick’s Day, incorporate these festive leggings into your outfit.

Queen of Cases Lucky St Patricks Day Fleece Leggings $40.99

Green Sparkly Headband

To create the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day look, accessorise your hair with this green sparkly headband.

Hipsy Irish Green Hairbands $12.99