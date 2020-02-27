American Horror Story creator and showrunner Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to announce the new and recurring cast members to star in the series tenth season. Murphy did not share the name of the season or any official details, but his post contained a video of an ocean shore which may be a subtle hint as to what may be in store for the newest season.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin is the latest actor to join Murphy’s horror story universe. Culkin is known for his iconic childhood role as Kevin in the Home Alone franchise, as well as movies like My Girl and Richie Rich. Season 10 will be Culkin’s first appearance on the show.

Angelica Ross

Angelica Ross is coming back for her second season on AHS after previously starring in season 9. Ross made her television debut as character Candy Johnson-Ferocity on POSE, a series also created by Murphy. She is also the founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises and a transgender advocate.

Leslie Grossman

Leslie Grossman is returning to the anthology for the fourth time. Grossman made her debut in season 7, AHS: Cult as characters Meadow Grossman and Patricia Krenwinkel. From then on, she has gone on to star in season 8, Apocalypse, as well as season 9 titled 1984.

Evan Peters

A fan-favorite, actor Evan Peters will also be returning for season 10. Peters who has given us characters such as Tate Langdon and Jimmy Darling has had a role in the anthology series for eight seasons in a row. Peters did not take part in AHS:1989, but per popular demand will be back for the series decade anniversary season.

Billie Lourd

Actress Billie Lourd will be back this season as well. Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher has previously taken part in Murphy’s shows, AHS and Scream Queens. Billie entered the anthology during AHS: Cult and this season marks her fourth time coming back to the anthology.

Finn Wittrock

Wittrock shocked viewers with his brash portrayal of wealthy sociopath, Dandy Mott, during AHS: Freakshow. He has also gone on to star in Murphy’s production of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: True Crime Story. This will be his fifth time returning to AHS.

Sarah Paulson

The People vs. OJ Simpson actress Sarah Paulson will be joining the cast. Paulson has reprised a role in the anthology eight times, so it makes sense that this celebrity would be rejoining the cast for this milestone season. Over the years, Pauson has been nominated for five Primetime Emmys for her work on AHS.

Adina Porter

Adina Porter made her debut AHS appearance in the first season but was only featured for one episode. The True Blood and The 100 star did not land a recurring role until the sixth season, Roanoke. Porter went on to star in both Cult and Apocalypse.