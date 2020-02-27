Pete Davidson‘s Netflix special “Alive From New York” is now available and he jokes about his personal life, including a couple jokes about Ariana Grande. It’s been two years since their engagement ended. The pair started dating in May 2018 and then got engaged quickly right after. They called off their engagement shortly after the death of rapper Mac Miller who is also Ariana Grande‘s ex-boyfriend.

During Pete’s Netflix special, he opened up about the fact that he was never going to talk about Ariana at first. “I wasn’t gonna do jokes about this but then my buddy told me … he’s like, ‘Yo, I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and that she was just dating you as a distraction.’ So, now I just think it’s, like, fair game. She has, you know, her songs and stuff and this is what I have.”

Ariana released the song “Thank U, Next” where she spoke on her relationships and she referred to her relationship with Pete as a “distraction” during her cover of Vogue’s August 2019 issue. Her cover did have some people questioning as to why she was so tan and Pete joked about that also. “My career would be over tomorrow. If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started shitting on my ex.”

Pete has mostly stayed quiet about his relationship with Ariana Grande but now he’s finally speaking out. A source close Ariana revealed to Hollywood Life how she feels about the Netflix special. “…Right now she’s in a really good headspace and really isn’t interested in any kind of negativity. She’s enjoying life and focusing on all the great stuff in her life.” It will definitely be interesting to see if she might say something about in a song.