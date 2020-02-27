WATCH: Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’ (Official Music Video)

Taylor Swift has dropped the highly-anticipated visual for her hit single “The Man” which was the fourth single off of her latest album Lover. Swift was heavily involved in the artistry behind the video as the writer and director of the visual.
It was also noted that Swift “owned” the video during the rolling credits.
“I loved the months of prep, meetings, locating scouting, set design, mood boards, deciding every detail down to the wardrobe each actress/actor wore and working with them on set,” Swift said in a Q&A session prior to the music video’s official release.
In the video, Taylor transforms herself into “The Man” who can be seen throwing temper tantrums and manspreading on the subway, among other things.
You can check out the official music video below.
Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
[Verse 1]
I would be complex, I would be cool
They’d say I played the field before I found someone to commit to
And that would be okay for me to do
Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you
[Pre-Chorus]
I’d be a fearless leader
I’d be an alpha type
When everyone believes ya
What’s that like?
[Chorus]
I’m so sick of running as fast as I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man
And I’m so sick of them coming at me again
‘Cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man
[Verse 2]
They’d say I hustled, put in the work
They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve
What I was wearing, if I was rude
Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves
[Pre-Chorus]
And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play
I’d be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez
[Chorus]
I’m so sick of running as fast as I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man
And I’m so sick of them coming at me again
‘Cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man
[Bridge]
What’s it like to brag about raking in dollars
And getting bitches and models?
And it’s all good if you’re bad
And it’s okay if you’re mad
If I was out flashing my dollars
I’d be a bitch, not a baller
They’d paint me out to be bad
So, it’s okay that I’m mad
[Chorus]
I’m so sick of running as fast as I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man (You know that)
And I’m so sick of them coming at me again (Coming at me again)
‘Cause if I was a man (If I was a man)
Then I’d be the man (Then I’d be the man)
I’m so sick of running as fast as I can (As fast as I can)
Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man (Hey)
And I’m so sick of them coming at me again (Coming at me again)
‘Cause if I was a man (If I was a man), then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man (Oh)
I’d be the man (Yeah)
I’d be the man (I’d be the man)
[Outro]
If I was a man, then I’d be the man