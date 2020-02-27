WATCH: Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’ (Official Music Video)

Taylor Swift has dropped the highly-anticipated visual for her hit single “The Man” which was the fourth single off of her latest album Lover. Swift was heavily involved in the artistry behind the video as the writer and director of the visual.

It was also noted that Swift “owned” the video during the rolling credits.

“I loved the months of prep, meetings, locating scouting, set design, mood boards, deciding every detail down to the wardrobe each actress/actor wore and working with them on set,” Swift said in a Q&A session prior to the music video’s official release.

In the video, Taylor transforms herself into “The Man” who can be seen throwing temper tantrums and manspreading on the subway, among other things.

You can check out the official music video below.

Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’

[Verse 1]

I would be complex, I would be cool

They’d say I played the field before I found someone to commit to

And that would be okay for me to do

Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you

[Pre-Chorus]

I’d be a fearless leader

I’d be an alpha type

When everyone believes ya

What’s that like?

[Chorus]

I’m so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again

‘Cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

[Verse 2]

They’d say I hustled, put in the work

They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve

What I was wearing, if I was rude

Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves

[Pre-Chorus]

And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play

I’d be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez

[Chorus]

I’m so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again

‘Cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

[Bridge]

What’s it like to brag about raking in dollars

And getting bitches and models?

And it’s all good if you’re bad

And it’s okay if you’re mad

If I was out flashing my dollars

I’d be a bitch, not a baller

They’d paint me out to be bad

So, it’s okay that I’m mad

[Chorus]

I’m so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man (You know that)

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again (Coming at me again)

‘Cause if I was a man (If I was a man)

Then I’d be the man (Then I’d be the man)

I’m so sick of running as fast as I can (As fast as I can)

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man (Hey)

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again (Coming at me again)

‘Cause if I was a man (If I was a man), then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man (Oh)

I’d be the man (Yeah)

I’d be the man (I’d be the man)

[Outro]

If I was a man, then I’d be the man