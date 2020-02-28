The 5 Must-Have Pairs Of Espadrilles For Spring 2020

For this upcoming spring and summer season, there is only one shoe you need in your closet: the espadrille. For those of you who don’t know, espadrilles are basically your average shoe, except the sole of the shoe is made from esparto rope. The reason these shoes are so popular is that they are extremely comfortable, they work in all types of weather, and the rope-like sole makes them extremely unique looking. We are loving espadrilles this spring because of all the different styles they come it. Whether it be a heel, a sandal, or a sneaker, you can absolutely find a pair of espadrilles that work for you.

Check out these 5 must-have pairs of espadrilles for this spring season:

1. O’AHU 2 Mauve Suede Espadrille Platforms

$27 from Lulus

Lulus has always been known for its amazing and affordable clothing but lately, they are stepping it up in the shoe department! This clothing company knows exactly how to put a new and creative twist on a classic style of shoe. There are so many fun things about this cute pair of shoes. Let’s start with the fact that this mauve color is perfect for spring. It’s neutral enough to be paired with just about anything and it will still match and create a nice contrast. Next, we are loving how platform these sandals are. The high platform will dress your outfit up a bit and give you a few inches! Last but not least, let’s talk about the style of this shoe. We are loving the slip-on style, it’s easy, comfortable, and quick to get on! You can do a lot with these sandals.

2. Breanna Black Suede Espadrilles

$79.95 from Steve Madden

Steve Madden never disappoints in the shoe department. These slip-on espadrilles should be a staple in your closet this spring. First off, the contrast between the black suede and the beige, rope-like sole make these shoes a bit dressier than the rest of the espadrilles on this list. You can wear these at work or on the weekend. While these shoes are absolutely perfect for spring, you can definitely get some use out of these shoes in the fall season as well. Plus, these shoes require little-to-no work, just slip them on and you’re out the door with no fuss!

3. Jakie Lace Up Espadrille Sneaker

$48 from ASOS

These white platform espadrille sneakers are perfect for spring. If you don’t already know, according to this article, white platform sneakers are must-haves in your closet this spring. But, an all-white sneaker can get old rather quickly, which is why these espadrille platform sneakers are a perfect choice. The tan sole and white shoe add a nice contrast and make the shoes look a lot fancier than just your average white sneaker. Plus, as we know, you can match white with just about anything. For the most stylish look, pair these sneakers with a fun floral dress or skirt.

4. Jaylen Espadrille Wedges

$48 from ASOS

These espadrille wedges from ASOS will showcase the dressier side of your wardrobe. These wedges are the perfect staple for your spring/summer wardrobe because of how neutral and simple they are. Perfect for any occasion, you can wear them out to dinner, to your graduation, or to an event that requires you to dress up a little bit. The lace-up straps are a great touch that adds a level of class to your outfit. Wear these wedges with either a colorful or simple dress and your outfit is complete.

5. UO Sierra Strappy Espadrille Sandal

$49 from Urban Outfitters

This pair of strappy espadrille sandals from Urban Outfitters is the most classic pair of espadrilles a girl can get! They are perfect for any occasion. You can dress them up with a flowy dress on a hot day or wear them with a pair of jeans and a nice top for a dinner date. You can’t go wrong with these because they are so neutral and classic. Not to mention, we are loving that these are platforms, it adds the little bit of spice that we need in our classic pair of sandals.