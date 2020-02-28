Inside MAC Cosmetics’ New Selena Quintanilla Collection

Even after 25 years of her death, MAC still honoring Selena Quintanilla with a second makeup collection. The first collection launched four years ago and the second is set to launch this upcoming April.

The first Selena collection took inspiration from her signature look with red lipstick, pink eyeshadow, and beige blush. This second collection is a continuation of celebrating her legacy and a celebration of Latinas.

While the exact details haven’t been released just yet, one product has been confirmed: Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Lipglass – a bubblegum pink gloss with a silver pearl finish that has been named after the 1994 hit.

Just as she did with the first collection, Selena’s sister Suzette worked together with MAC to ensure that it was true to what Selena would’ve wanted. The main aspect is that it honors her Latinidad. Suzette and the MAC collection are focusing on the Latin aspect of this collaboration, emphasizing Suzette’s lack of representation throughout her childhood.

It was hard for MAC not to create a second collection after the experience with the first, which started with an online petition signed by more than 37,000 fans and sold out in minutes once created.

With the launch date gradually approaching, Suzette is excited to keep working towards the dreams her sister had. She wants to accomplish the three things Selena wanted to work on before she passed: a clothing line, a makeup line, and a perfume line. Suzette wants to continue this work and achieve Selena’s dreams and keep the family’s legacy alive.