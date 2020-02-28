Vanessa Hudgens Launches YouTube Channel: Details

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to launch her own Youtube channel. With 38 million followers on Instagram, the adored actress is taking to another platform to share her life with fans.

Disney Channel Start

Hudgens is known most notably for her iconic role as Gabriella Montez in the Disney Channel original movie, High School Musical. The films were so popular among the audience that Disney went on to film two more movies. Almost a decade and a half since the first film, High School Musical remained popular over the years thanks to Netflix. The movies are now available on the Disney+ streaming service, which has also released a series inspired by the movies titled, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Cult Classics & Other Productions

Hudgens has gone on to star in a number of cult characters such as Blondie in Zack Snyder’s Suckerpunch and Candy in Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers. The actress put her musical background to the test by starring in Fox’s television special for Grease: Live as Betty Rizzo. Hudgens most recent films include the Netflix holiday specials, The Princess Switch and The Knight Before Christmas, as well as the movie Second Act, where she starred along Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini.

New Endeavours

So far the actress has used her new platform to show her fans sneak peeks and behind the scenes moments while promoting her new movie Bad Boys For Life, a crime thriller features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The movie’s additional cast also features Riverdale’s Charles Melton, as well as Alexander Ludwig from The Hunger Games. Hudgens videos take you along her travels, makeup, and fashion, as well as her movie premiere. In her newest video, Hudgens goes on Good Morning America, Live With Kelly & Ryan, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The actress has only released two videos so far but has already mounted over 100,000 subscribers. You can check out her videos down below, and make sure to subscribe!