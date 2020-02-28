WATCH: Jhene Aiko – ‘Happiness Over Everything (HOE)’ Music Video

Jhene Aiko is back with a new music video for her latest single “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” on Friday, February 28. The track features Future and Miguel and is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

“Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” is set to be a part of Aiko’s upcoming project Chilombo on Friday, March 6. Previous singles from the upcoming album included: “Triggered”, “None Of Your Concern,” and “Pu$$y Fairy (OTW).”

Following the release of Chilombo, Aiko will embark on a North American tour that will kick off on May 1 in Boston, Massachusetts and run through June 27 with a concert in Saint Kitts in the West Indies.

You can check out the music video below.

Jhene Aiko – ‘Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)’ Video & Lyrics

[Intro: Future]

These red roses damn near turn to ashes (Ooh)

If I keep it real, you won’t understand it

These dirty blogs got your mind damaged (Woo)

I’ll walk a million miles to see you happy

[Chorus: Miguel, Future & Jhené Aiko]

I hope she don’t think that I think that she some kinda ho (Some kinda ho)

I don’t care, that just lets me know that she knows what she wants, yeah

Baby, I won’t judge (No-oh, no-oh, no, no, no)

Freak, freak, freak, freak

Now I’m sure that (Yeah)

She knows what she wants, yeah

Freak, freak, freak, freak

[Verse 1: Jhené Aiko]

I ain’t gonna hold you, baby, I like what I see

That print in them sweatpants it got me weak off in my knees

I’ve been thinking ’bout you since we met at No I.D.’s

If you’re free tonight, I think that you should come see me

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Don’t be scared of my aggression

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Just don’t get the wrong impression

[Chorus: Miguel, Future, Miguel & Jhené Aiko]

I hope she don’t think that I think that she some kinda ho (Some kinda ho)

Freak, freak, freak, freak

I don’t care, that just lets me know that she knows what she wants, yeah

Baby, I won’t judge (No-oh, no-oh, no, no, no)

Freak, freak, freak, freak

Now I’m sure that she knows what she wants, yeah

Freak, freak, freak, freak

[Verse 2: Future & Jhené Aiko]

You like the way I wink at you?

I can’t never have a hater bone inside my body (No)

I just like it better when my girl do her pilates (You see)

I wanna dress you up, have you fresher than a stylist (Ooh)

Think about any drama when your body traumatizing (Think about it)

You so caught up in the hype, you could have easily been my wife (Ayy)

I see the way your friends look, they already thinkin’ I’m sheisty (They jealous)

They misunderstood me when they say I’m Jesus Christ (Christ)

I just want you to worship me, I like what I like (Oh-woah-woah)

I’ll feed you to the wolves if you don’t talk to me nice

They gon’ try to crucify me (Oh-woah-woah)

They think we worship ‘luminati (Gang)

I take my heart and I go hide it

[Chorus: Jhené Aiko & Future]

Oh-oh-oh-oh

After all, I just hope you don’t think that I’m some kind of ho (Some kind of ho)

I don’t know, he just makes me feel like he knows what he wants, yeah

Freak, freak, freak, freak

Baby, I won’t judge (Oh-oh-oh, oh-woah)

Freak, freak, freak, freak

Now I’m sure that he knows what he wants, yeah

[Outro: Jhené Aiko & Miguel]

Yeah, I chose happiness over everything

Over anything and it’s everything

Yeah, happiness over everything

Over anything and it’s everything to me