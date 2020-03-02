Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in Paris flaunting their neutral-toned suits provided by French designer Pierre Balmain. The two sisters headed to Kanye West‘s Sunday Service, and would then go on to attend the Balenciaga show that afternoon. Kim and Kourtney took twinning to the next level and they both looked amazing!

Twinning Hard

What a pair! The two sisters have always been close, but it is safe to say that these outfits have brought them closer together. Kim wore a caramel-colored suit and Kourtney wore a chocolate-colored suit. Both of these pieces are separates and the two young women rocked them!

More Suits To Love

Kim loved the Balmain suits so much that she decided to change into a different one later in the day. This one is a chocolate-colored suit, much like her sister Kourtney’s, and Kim wore fabulous white pumps and gold hoop earrings with it. Kim wore a slick pony-tail with a side-part. She looked incredible!

Great Minds Think Alike

Kourtney put her own spin on the suit by wearing black knee-high leather boots. Her dark straight hair fell just passed her shoulders and she looked fantastic. What a way to experience fashion week!