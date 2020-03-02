Megan Thee Stallion Says Label is Blocking Release of New Music

Megan Thee Stallion is involved in a contract label that is preventing her from releasing new music. According to the rapper, her next album Suga could be delayed after a dispute with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Megan revealed the dispute during an Instagram Live session after the two sides were unable to reach a resolution on a contract restructuring.

“I didn’t really know what was in my contract,” she said. “I was young, I think I was, like, twenty. I wasn’t upset [with 1501], because I was thinking, ‘everybody cool, we all family, it’s cool, it’s nice…let me just ask [them] to renegotiate my contract.

“As soon as I asked them to renegotiate my contract, everything went left. So now they telling a bitch that she can’t drop no music. It’s really just a greedy game. You mad because I don’t want to bow down, roll over like a little bitch, and you don’t want to renegotiate my contract.”

Megan Thee Stallion was hoping to release Suga on May 2 which is her late mother’s birthday, but now it looks like we could be in for a lengthy delay while she attempts to work out the issues with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Just how long of a delay we are in for remains to be seen.