“Falling” is the newest music video to be released from Harry Styles hit album titled Fine Line. The video features the musician solemnly playing the piano is a sheer tulle gown while water spills from the piano and fills the room.

Making Of The Song

In conversation with Zayne Lowe from Beats 1, the musician shares that the song came about while Styles was showering and someone in the other room was playing the piano. The song came with such ease and was completed in around 20 minutes. Styles states that in the chorus he questions “What am I now? Am I someone I don’t want around?” – it was a big moment where I was kind of asking myself – “What am I doing?” I kind of started to feel threads of where I could see myself becoming someone that I didn’t want to be”.

Inspiration For The Song

The mellow song is speculated to be about his past relationship with fashion model, Camille Rowe, whose voice makes an appearance in the form of a voicemail in the song titled “Cherry”.

You can check out the music video below.

Harry Styles – “Falling”

[Verse 1]

I’m in my bed

And you’re not here

And there’s no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands

Forget what I said

It’s not what I meant

And I can’t take it back, I can’t unpack the baggage you left

[Chorus]

What am I now? What am I now?

What if I’m someone I don’t want around?

I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m fallin’

What if I’m down? What if I’m out?

What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?

I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m fallin’

[Verse 2]

You said you care, and you missed me too

And I’m well aware I write too many songs about you

And the coffee’s out at the Beachwood Cafe

And it kills me ’cause I know we’ve ran out of things we can say

[Chorus]

What am I now? What am I now?

What if I’m someone I don’t want around?

I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m fallin’

What if I’m down? What if I’m out?

What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?

I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m fallin’

[Bridge]

And I get the feeling that you’ll never need me again

[Chorus]

What am I now? What am I now?

What if you’re someone I just want around?

I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m fallin’

What if I’m down? What if I’m out?

What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?

I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m fallin’