4 Major Viral Dances That Were Recognized by the Songs’ Artists

We’re in the age of things going viral, and dance moves don’t fall short of that list. The following four dances went viral via the internet and were all recognized by the artists who performed the songs that were a basis for these amazing dance challenges and TikTok trends.

The artists all included the creator and/or popularizer of the dances in their music videos too! If that’s not the perfect way to acknowledge talent we don’t know what is. Get your dancing shoes on and see which one of these dances you’ve tried to emulate in the past.

Mike Alancourt’s “Wow” Dance

Mike Alancourt, an at the time 43-year-old dancer, got the amazing opportunity to be in Post Malone’s music video for Malone’s hit song “Wow.” Let’s just say the same word could be used to describe Alancourt’s impressive dance moves.

Alancourt got an appearance on Ellen as a result of his virality, and Malone tuned in as one of the viewers. Malone was so impressed that he invited Alancourt to dance on stage at Malone’s concert in Arizona.

Alancourt first debuted dancing to “Wow” at 1Vibe dance studio. At the end of the hip-hop dance class, Alancourt took to the floor accompanied by two other dancers and showed off the dance moves he had learned in one night. The dance instructor Jen recorded the video, and posted the video of Alancourt’s group getting groovy on the 1Vibe dance YouTube account on March 6, 2019. The video has gotten over 1 million views since then.

In an interview with Variety, Alancourt revealed that he had only been to 1Vibe dance studio twice before doing the “Wow” dance, and when he heard that weeks song would be “Wow” by Post Malone, he immediately knew he wanted to go.

Shiggy’s “In My Feelings” Challenge

Before it donned the name the “In My Feelings Challenge” or the “KiKi Challenge,” this dance craze was called the “Do the Shiggy Challenge.” Comedian Shiggy made a video of himself doing an original dance he made to Drake‘s single “In My Feelings.” The dance spread like wildfire and celebrities all over the world, including the likes of K-pop group BTS and Will Smith, joined in on the trend and posted their own versions of the dance. Shiggy’s dance challenge gave Drake’s song so much exposure that Drake invited Shiggy to guest star in the “In My Feelings” music video.

Jalaiah Harmon’s “Renegade” Dance

If you’ve been on TikTok you’re sure to have seen various renditions of this dance, including versions by celebrities Lizzo and Alex Rodriguez. The Renegade, named after the song that inspired the dance, is one of the most popular dances on social media at the moment. The teenager behind the dance, Jalaiah Harmon, is finally getting credit for it thanks to a tweet from the creator of the song, K CAMP.

In reference to his song formally titled “Lottery,” K CAMP tweeted a video of himself with Jalaiah Harmon and her friend Skylar, stating, “Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world. Tell the blogs eat it up!”

Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world. Tell the blogs eat it up!

In the video Jalaiah, 14, and Skylar, 13, can be seen jamming out to the song with Camp rapping along to his lyrics in the background.

Jalaiah originally posted her dance on Funimate, and later reposted it to Instagram in September of 2019.

About a month later the dance caught on with TikTok creators who then simplified it, and made it go viral. Jalaiah never received credit for her dance until recently, and when speaking with New York Times she told them, “I think I could have gotten money for it, promos for it, I could have gotten famous off it, get noticed.” She continued, “I don’t think any of that stuff has happened for me because no one knows I made the dance.”

Haley Sharpe’s “Say So” Dance

For her new music video, Doja Cat recreated the viral “Say So” TikTok dance that earned her song of the same title major popularity. On Thursday Feb. 27, she released the visuals for the hit song, a part of the Hot Pink album. To the delight of her fans who also helped popularize her song on TikTok, the singer enlisted the original creator of the dance, TikTok star Haley Sharpe, to be in the ’70s inspired music video and do the dance along with her.

After Sharpe posted a video of herself dancing to the song on TikTok, it became a massive hit in 2019. To all her fans’ delight, Sharpe makes a cameo towards the end of the glitzy music video.

As long as we’ve got smartphones and the internet, the age of viral dances won’t stop anytime soon. We can’t wait to see what new wacky, creative dance moves surface this year. If you’ve got the coordination, patience, and TikTok installed, you might be on to something!