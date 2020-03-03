Clare Crawley has been announced as the newest Bachelorette. The hairstylist from Sacramento was first featured during Season 14 of The Bachelor which starred Venezuelan soccer player, Juan Pablo Galavis. Throughout the season, fans of the show were disappointed with the relationship between Galavis and Crawley, mainly due to how Crawley was being treated by Galavis.
Clare Crawley
2020 energy ⚡️ Edit: What needs to be said, Is that this “energy” was hard earned for me this past year. And this photo is to remind MYSELF how hard I’ve worked and fought for my peace and happiness. And the truth is that I probably wouldn’t have posted it in the past.) But guess what… 2019 was awful tough. I don’t show it often, but there were so many days where I wanted to just crumble. But my CHOSEN family, and 2 sisters fought right along side me when I was struggling. (Ya I said it) And I am forever forever grateful!! They held me up when the weight of my moms diagnosis crushed my soul. We fight together. So ya, here’s my 2020 energy⚡️, and who cares if I gained weight, earned a few more wrinkles and have a goofy looking chipped front tooth! I worked hard for this happiness. Thank you for coming to my TED talk 💜
The couple went through a roller coaster of emotions that started after they hooked up earlier in the season. While Crawley thought their feelings were mutual Galavis surprised her by saying that he was ashamed of their actions, stressing that he had felt embarrassed and like a bad example for his younger daughter. However, this didn’t stop the couple from hooking up again.
Crawley ended up making it to the final rose ceremony where the ultimate drama unfolded. During one of the most perplexing moments in Bachelor Nation history, Crawley confronted Galavis, telling him that she did not receive the respect she deserved and that Galavis had been deceitful about his feelings for her. Galavis’ nonchalant reaction to Crawley’s feeling led her to walk away from the final rose ceremony, but not before telling Gavalvis that she would never want her future children to have a father like him.
Crawley went on to star on the first two seasons of Bachelor In Paradise and reprised her role in 2018’s The Bachelor Winter Games where she met Benoit Beausejour-Savard. The two hit it off and ended up getting engaged during the shows finale. But shortly after the couple called it quits.
Getting the opportunity (as a stylist) to go straight to the source, and have my hair loved on by @justinandersoncolor and his team at the #dphuehouse today was amazing! I have been rehabbing my hair + giving it a break for the past six months and nourishing it with quality products like #dphue and #olaplex to help keep it healthy so that we could take it super beachy blonde! Healthy hair is an investment, and I’m so thankful for @justinandersoncolor for taking care of mine today! Xo
Fans of the show have already been praising the decision to feature Crawley as the newest Bachelorette, and are excited to see a bachelorette of a different age demographic. Crawley who is 38 will be the oldest bachelorette in the show’s history. Regarding her future relationships Crawley shared, “Honestly for me, the most important thing is the man who will take off his armor, is strong, open himself up and be vulnerable,” she said. “I want a man that can do that.”
The new season is set to premiere on Monday, May 18.