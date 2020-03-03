The Truth About Your Post-Graduation Plans

The funny thing about being in college is that time passes differently. Like a wrinkle in time, hours, days, and minutes pass differently during those few years. One day it’s your first day of school and as a young freshman, you’re nervously walking the route to your classes while the other students haven’t moved back to campus yet so they can’t say anything about your nerves or looking like a frosh.

It wears off pretty quickly, the novelty of college. Even though fall break is one of the first times people head home after coming to college, you can tell everyone feels a little more at ease when they come back. The first few exams have passed, parties are normal and friend groups are easier to navigate. Suddenly, it’s Christmas Break and you miss the friends you weren’t sure you were going to make when you left home. After a few weeks of family and rest, almost everyone is ready and roaring to get back to campus.

Mentors and teachers, friends or otherwise make an effort to tell you to enjoy the “best four years of your life” while you’re in school. All of a sudden, your advisor is telling you to begin thinking about what you’ll be doing after college.

What, exactly, will you be doing after college? The idea of a career is startling to most people, especially most students who are even the least bit apprehensive about leaving college. How will they find friends? How will they grow into the adults they want to be? How will they find a job to begin paying back those student loans that creep up on you just as quickly as graduation season does.

The question about what you will be doing after college becomes more and more relevant in your senior year. There are a few ways you can ensure you’ll find a job after college, so read on to find out how to make the jump from student to young professional.

Don’t hesitate about taking internships

During your undergraduate career, don’t hesitate about taking an internship that interests you. Why? Well, when you’re ready to graduate into the real world, you’ll have so much more experience with possible career trajectories because you will have experience from different roles and backgrounds.

The question isn’t “should I do an internship?” The question is: which one should I pick? Internships are the best way to get relevant experience for the job you want after school. Another reason to take an internship is to get experience learning and watching others in the workplace. You can learn a lot just by watching.

Choose a Major with a Good Job Outlook

One of the best ways to ensure you make the jump from student to professional without much lapse time is to choose a major that has a good job outlook. At least, you’ll want to find a major that translates well to the modern workplace. Business is one of the majors that translates from school to the working world effectively, even if internships are important. A business degree is useful in a bunch of different industries and roles.

There are, of course, horror stories of parents telling their kids to choose one type of major over another because it will help you get a job after school. It’s important to recognize that majors or fields of study can work well for different industries or jobs after school. Engineers are one of the most likely majors to have a job before graduating because of their specialized education.

But put it this way… 63% of people who graduated in 2019 found a job in their field of study before graduating.

There are all kinds of resources to draw on if you’re looking for your first job after college. Your experience from college and your education should be one of them!