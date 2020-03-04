Makeup products and collections have been dropping crazy fast and at a pretty constant rate. So to make it easier to keep up with all the releases, we’ve made a list of the 6 best products that have stood out among the others. Keep an eye out for other new products though, you never know what you’ll find to meet your beauty needs.

This is different from the average idea of a brow gel. Excluding the spooley and brush of the brow hairs, Urban Decay’s brow gel has a sharp, slanted applicator for drawing on little brow hairs resembling a temporary micro-blading. The formula is designed to last for days at a time when dried.

These are some jelly-textured, chunky glitters that you won’t be able to keep your hands off of. Dab the glitters around the eyes, cheekbones or lips for a bold and showstopping look.

Whether your preference is lipsticks with a creamy, matte, or shiny finish, Kevyn Aucoin’s new collection has options that will be unforgettable. The 18 shades cover the basic red, pink and nude palette with a lightweight formula and even lighter-weight packaging.

RMS Beauty is launching some golden dewy cream highlighter to get that spring glow in advance. With no need for a brush, just dip your fingers into the pot to warm up the cream before patting it onto the highest points of the face.

The Caviar Stick eye shadow is arriving in several limited-edition shades this month. The most recent New York Fashion Week saw various subdued, colorful eye looks.

Lying in the range between a lipstick and a gloss, Dior’s new Stellar Halo Shine Lipsticks offer opaque pigment with pearlescent shimmers and hydrates with aloe vera. So they glide on like a lip cream, feel like a balm and shines like a gloss.