Kanye West Returns To Paris Fashion Week For Yeezy Season 8

Kanye West finally came back to Paris Fashion Week eight years later with a show for Yeezy Season 8. Years ago before he launched his Yeezy brand, he tried to step into the fashion scene at Paris Fashion week but the response wasn’t positive. Kanye decided to pursue his fashion dreams regardless of what happened in Paris and successfully launched his Yeezy brand. Kanye returned to Paris Fashion Week this time with a positive response to his show. Kanye’s daughter North West also did a performance inspired by one of her favorite songs “What I Do” by child star Zaza who is also known as @redcarpetgirlz on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian shared a post about the show on Instagram with the caption, “OMG Kanye’s Yeezy Season 8 show in Paris last night was so special! So SO proud of him and my Northie who performed her remix of one of her favorite artists ZaZa song during the show!”

At first there was a little bit of backlash on North’s performance because her parents didn’t give credit to the artist Zaza for inspiring the song that she performed. Kim Kardashian did apologize and gave credit to Zaza in her Instagram post and Instagram stories.

Kim also shared a look at her Yeezy Season 8 outfit and all the Yeezy looks in support of her Husband Kanye. The Yeezy Season 8 collection stayed with the theme of neutral tones that Yeezy typically has.

Yeezy Season 8 pic.twitter.com/7epyfiBQnv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020