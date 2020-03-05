10 Sophisticated College Graduation Dresses Under $100

Congrats, (almost) grad! Graduation day is coming around – the day you’ve been waiting for after all those long nights of studying, hours spent putting time into assignments and working on annoying group projects, have finally paid off. GO YOU!

It’s now time to find the perfect dress to celebrate in. We’ve rounded up the cutest graduation dresses that will have you looking like the most stylish scholar ever and your grad pics looking fine AF. Oh, and the best part: they’re all under $100!

Purple Metallic Tiered Maxi Dress

Keep it fancy in a plum hued maxi dress. Combined with silver statement earrings, you’ll walk the stage like you own it! And if you’re headed to a formal dinner later, this chic number will be the perfect dress to wear.

Can’t Stop the Glam Purple Metallic Tiered Maxi Dress $75

Floral Print Maxi Dress

Look like you just came off the beach and onto the graduation stage with this summery maxi dress. Complete your flirty outfit with nude strapped sandals and peachy glossy lips.

Still the One Blush Pink Floral Print Satin Maxi Dress $87

Lace Mini Dress

If you want to show off your legs, opt for this floral lace mini halter dress. Paired with ankle strap heels, this elegant magenta dress will be a ceremony fave.

Love Poem Magenta Lace Mini Dress $64

Rose Gold Sequin Sleeveless Midi Dress

Shine as bright as your future in this gorgeous rose gold sequined dress – add on silver heels and blinding earrings to outshine everyone.

Shined and Sealed Rose Gold Sequin Sleeveless Midi Dress $89

Yellow Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon Dress

This yellow bodycon dress is the perfect mixture of sophisticated and sassy. It will make you look amazing in all the family grad photos.

Confidence Boost Mustard Yellow Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon Dress $62

Red Satin Strapless Bodycon Dress

Finish off college in style with this sexy satin number. Satin dresses are always a great option, especially if they’re in a deep, sultry red.

Serving Luxe Wine Red Satin Strapless Bodycon Dress$65 Royal Blue Strapless Maxi Dress

Look graduation ready in a classic strapless dress. Pair it with metallic heels to finish off the vibrant look.

Foxy Royal Blue Strapless Maxi Dress $67

Pink Lace Mini Skater Dress

This pink lace skater dress paired with hoop earrings and clear heels will make you look effortlessly chic. You’ll be wearing this long after you throw your cap in the air.

Get the Party Started Pink Lace Mini Skater Dress $65

Lavender Glitter Strapless Mermaid Maxi Dress

Standout from all your classmates’ photos in this lavender mermaid dress. Add more glitz and glam to your look with silvery strappy heels to help seal the deal.

Keep My Attention Lavender Glitter Strapless Mermaid Maxi Dress $65

White Strapless Bodycon Dress

Go the elegant route in a sleek white strapless bodycon dress. Let your heels take centre stage by styling your fab look with Instagram-worthy perspex and sequin mules.

Queen of the City White Strapless Bodycon Dress $59