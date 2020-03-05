Katy Perry Announces Her Pregnancy In A New Music Video

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. In a music video for her song “Never Worn White” Katy showed off her baby bump. Katy shared a series of Instagram posts that included snippets from her video. In an Instagram post, Katy wrote the caption “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…” confirming even more about her pregnancy.

Katy and Orlando had announced their engagement on Instagram with a post captioned “full bloom” back in 2019 on Valentines Day. They had been an on and off couple since 2016. After a final break up in 2017 the couple got back together and haven’t looked back since.

Katy shared a series of photos celebrating their one year engagement with the caption “one year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and definitely never a dull moment”.

The couple both had previous marriages. Katy Perry was married to comedian Russel Brand in an extravagant wedding in 2010. Orlando Bloom was also married to model Miranda Kerr in 2010. Both of the couple’s ex-spouses have moved on and remarried.

Katy Perry also shared on Twitter how she hid her pregnancy. In a tweet she said, “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore” and in another said “or carry around a big purse lol”.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

According to Page Six, the couple plans to marry in June of this year. The couple also plans on looking at locations in Japan. A baby and a wedding for the couple will definitely be their highlight for 2020!