Spring marks the season of new beginnings. Whether you want to swap out some conventional products from green ones, or just try out some new cosmetics, here are five green beauty products that actually work and will keep your face feeling fresh all spring.

Kosas Tinted Face Oil

This innovative one of a kind formula will provide you with a quick layer of natural coverage with a healthy feeling. A mix of skincare and cosmetics this product contains pigment particles that are suspended in oil. A quick shake before every application will ensure that you bet an even mixture of both. A quick tip – the formula contains silicone, so it is best to allow your skincare to soak in before application.

Honest Beauty Cream Blush

The cult product created by actress Jessica Alba is a spring makeup must-have. The creme formula is blendable and easy to work with while providing the cheeks with a healthy dewy flush. Available in four shades for a variety of different skin tones, these colors can be mixed and matched together to create one’s unique custom shade.

Aether Beauty Rose Quartz Palette

Spring’s color palette is synonymous with the pastel. Featuring an array of formulas such as ultra-matte, duo-chrome, metallic, and shimmer you can create an endless amount of looks, from daytime to soft-glam. These shadows are made with fair trade coconut oil and rose quartz gemstone powder for a smooth and buttery texture with intense color.

RMS Lip Shine

These little pots of pigment provide a nourishing and non-sticky feeling to the lips. Made with vitamin A and C properties as well as organic oils, this gloss helps to plump lips while providing extracellular antioxidant protection. The perfect spring shade in their roundup is ‘sublime’, a punch pink color perfect every day.

Phlur Ameline Perfume

Phlur’s Ameline Perfume is the perfect scent for the season. This floral perfume featuring notes of Italian bergamot, rose, sandalwood, and pink peppercorns. Made with sustainably sourced ingredients that are safer and less harsh on the skin than traditional perfumes, this light, and airy rose perfume will be the perfect finishing touch to wrapping up your spring routine